Phelps Among Sports Greats Headed To Phoenix Golf Open

For the 3rd time, Olympic swimming icon Michael Phelps is set to play at the Phoenix Open golf tournament kicking off in Scottsdale, Arizona at the end of the month. As part of the Annexus Pro-Am at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course, Phelps is scheduled to appear among other sports greats NFL Hall-of-Famer Emmitt Smith and MLB Hall-of-Fame pitcher Greg Maddux.

The 23-time Olympic gold medalist Phelps was a member of the celebrity contingency back in 2013, during his ‘The Haney Project With Frank Haney’ days, and also took part in the tournament post-retirement last year.

According to the event’s site, the Waste Management Phoenix Open is the best-attended golf tournament in the world, with last year’s tournament having broken 4 separate attendance records. The PGA TOUR Record attendance was among them, with 655,434 having sat in the stands.

The tournament helps raise funds for The Thunderbirds, an organization aimed at promoting the Valley of the Sun through sports. Last year The Thunderbirds raised a record $10.1 million for charity.

Phelps is no stranger to stepping up in the golfing spotlight, as the GOAT sunk the longest putt ever televised at 159 feet while competing at 2012’s Dunhill Links Pro Am Championship.