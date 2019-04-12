Farida Osman Drops a 25.65 50 Fly to Break PSS Record

2019 Pro Swim Series – Richmond

Egypt’s Farida Osman put up a 25.65 to win the 50 meter butterfly on Friday night in Richmond, Virginia, breaking the Pro Swim Series record in the process. Osman was the top seed heading into finals, having gone 26.32 in morning heats ahead of TAC Titans teen sensation Claire Curzan (26.37), Mission Viejo’s Amanda Kendall (26.43), and American record-holder Kelsi Dahlia of Cardinal Aquatics (26.59). In the final, Osman, who represents Pinnacle Racing, held her spot and went another 7/10 faster, breaking the meet record (25.74) that had belonged to Dahlia since the PSS Mesa in April of 2018. Dahlia came to the wall second in 25.90, followed by Curzan in 26.18.

The win marked Osman’s third-fastest lifetime performance in the 50 fly:

39 – 2017 World Championships – 7/28/2017

48 – XVIII Mediterranean Games – 6/23/2018

65 – PSS-Richmond – 4/12/2019

73 – 2017 World Championships – 7/27/2017

The time ranks her #2 in the world so far this season. She had previously been ranked second behind Sarah Sjoström (25.72) but both were faster today. Sjoström went 25.32 to win the women’s 50 fly at the Swim Open Stockholm.