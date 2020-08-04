Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Minnesota To Keep Girls Swimming In Fall, Condense Season & Limit Invites

Minnesota has approved high school girls swimming & diving, among other sports, to remain in the fall season, though limited to two teams in any meet and with a reduction in the season length.

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) governs high school sports in the state. Across the country, states have been adjusting their academic and school-sport-related calendars amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Minnesota is now the latest state to condense some fall-season sports, including girls swimming & diving.

In Minnesota, girls swimming & diving takes place in the fall season and boys swimming & diving in the winter. The MSHSL Board met Tuesday to make plans for the upcoming fall season, and reports from the meeting say the board voted to move forward with girls swimming & diving in the fall season.

MSHSL representative John Millea says swimming, along with girls tennis and boys and girls cross country, have been approved, with some new restrictions:

Swimming will be limited to two teams per meet – that would effectively keep competitions at the dual meet level, with no triangulars or invitationals.

Tweets from KFAN radio’s Zach Halverson say the season will feature a 30% reduction in games and a 20% reduction in weeks.

According to KBUN radio’s Joel Hoover, there’s no decision yet on a “culminating event,” like a State Championship meet:

The state is still discussing team sports like volleyball, soccer and football, which were classified as medium- or high-risk sports by the state’s Department of Health. Those sports could still be moved to the spring or to a separate fourth season in between winter and spring, reports from the meeting say.

You can follow all 50 states and their most updated plans in our state-by-state index here.

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
JOHN Patrick BARNES

Great news, now the bigger question. How many kids per lane at practice. Will teams need to double their practice time to fit their teams?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
32 minutes ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!