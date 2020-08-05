Edwards, Zuchowski, Coady Hit Best Times on Day 2 of Flood Aquatics Intraquad

2020 FLOOD AQUATICS TIME TRIAL

Monday, August 3rd – Friday, August 8th

King’s Academy Aquatic Center

Short Course Yards (SCY) format

Unsanctioned by USA Swimming

Flood Aquatics hosted the second day of their intrasquad today, August 4th. They are currently running a 5-day, prelims, semifinals, finals style meet.

While the meet is being filmed and electronically timed, Flood Aquatics has elected to not have officials on deck. While this helps to allow proper social distancing, it also means that the meet is unsanctioned by USA Swimming, making all times unofficial.

The first day of the meet was highlighted by Josh Zuchowski‘s 3:50.26 in the 400 IM. The full day 1 recap can be found here.

The rising high school junior Josh Zuchowski had another strong day on Tuesday as well. In the 200 fly this morning he dropped three seconds off his previous best to finish in 1:46.93. He added another big drop in the 200 free in finals to touch 2nd (1:38.58).

Joining Zuchowski with big swims in the finals of the 200 free was Pace Edwards (1:38.51), Will Coady (1:42.04), and Christian Proscia (1:45.26). These were all huge drops, with Coady’s nine-second drop standing out among the rest. His previous best had been a 1:51.01 from January of this year.

Other Notable Swims