Italian Elite Getting Ready For 57th Sette Colli Trophy

2020 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

Tuesday, August 11th – Thursday, August 13th

Stadio Olimpico Curva Nord, Rome, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Results

Although we’re awaiting the full start lists for the 2020 Sette Colli Trophy slated for August 11th-13th in Rome, we do have a listing of the key Italian swimmers ready to race at the 57th edition of this storied event.

With the nation’s elite having been devoid of racing for the past 4 months, national record holders and rising stars alike are ready to get some competition under their belts.

Last year we saw the likes of American Michael Andrew, Great Britain’s Adam Peaty and Australia’s Holly Barratt compete, although this time around, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the mix of nations may be quite smaller. Due to travel restrictions, training roadblocks, and other factors, this meet may not carry the same heavy hitters as in years past, but the racing is set to be thrilling nonetheless.

Below are the key Italian swimmers expected to race. We’ll update with the specific events for each swimmer, as well as additional athlete entries, as soon as they are published.