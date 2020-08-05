Kromo, Kamminga, Heemskerk & More Head To Hengelo Challenge

2020 HENGELO LC CHALLENGE

Wednesday, August 12th – Friday, August 14th

Hengelo, NED

LCM (50m)

Start Lists/Live Results

Key elite Dutch swimmers will get some racing underway next week in the eastern city of Hengelo, located in the Overijssel province. As with swimmers around the world, Dutch athletes have seen their training interrupted, with many out of the water for several weeks in the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although non-elite athletes aged 13-18 weren’t allowed back to the pool until late May/early June, the Netherlands had given the green light to world-class athletes to train at designated locations in April.

As such, we’ve seen the likes of Arno Kamminga and Kira Toussaint already establish some baseline performances in the form of time trials.

Several Dutch swimmers took things further by competing at the 2020 Diamond Race in Antwerp as well. There, 24-year-old Kamminga established two new national records in his specialty of the breaststroke discipline. In the 100m, Kamminga fired off a time of 58.43, while he busted out a mark of 2:07.18 to show the world he’s not wasting any time staking claims on these Olympic events.

We’re set to see Kamminga compete next week in Hengelo, along with the following notable Dutch racers holding multiple entries: