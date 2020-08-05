Danas Rapsys Set To Race At Lithuanian Sprint Cup

2020 LPF Sprinto Taurė

Tuesday, August 11th & Wednesday, August 12th

Vilnius Fabijoniškės

25m (SCM)

Start Lists/Live Results

Lithuanian swimmers are set to get racing underway next week in Vilnius Fabijoniškės at the Lithuanian Swimming Federation (LPF) Sprint Cup.

The two-day affair will see both emerging athletes and seasoned national stars take to the short course pool, with a cash prize on the line for the top five swimmers of the meet. A total of € 3,600 ($4200 USD) in prize money will be distributed to eligible athletes.

25-year-old Danas Rapsys is among those expected to compete next week, although, absent the 400m free as an event at this meet, the ace is only entered in the men’s 200m free. He owns the Lithuanian national record in both the LCM and SCM editions of this event, the latter standing at the 1:40.85 he clocked for gold at the 2017 European Short Course Championships.

More recently, Rapsys checked with a SCM 2free performance of 1:45.07 to top the podium at the 2019 FINA Champions Series stop in Jinan, China last August.

Deividas Margevicius is also set to race, entered in the 50m/100m/200m fly, as well as the 50m breast. The 25-year-old swept the butterfly titles at the Lithuanian Short Course Championships last December. He owns the national records in both the SCM 50m and 100m fly events.

Additional athletes entered in next week’s meet include Giedrius Titenis and Andrius Sidlauskas, each ready to dual in the men’s breaststroke events.

Organizers are urging swimmers and attendants to not be at the pool if they don’t need to be, trying to limit the crowd congestion in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing and mask-wearing by non-athletes will be observed during the meet.