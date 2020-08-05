North Carolina 1A/2A Champ Will Barker Chooses UNC-Wilmington for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Backstroker Will Barker of the Beaufort Bluefins in North Carolina is staying in-state with a verbal commitment to UNC-Wilmington. Barker is a rising senior at Croatan High School.

I am beyond stoked to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at UNC-Wilmington for the 2021-2022 school year and beyond. I would like to thank God, my parents & family, coaches, teammates and friends who have always supported me. Go Hawks!

TOP TIMES

50 free – 20.92

100 free – 45.56

50 back – 23.05

100 back – 49.03

200 back – 1:49.19

100 fly – 51.60

In an email to SwimSwam, Barker said that newly announced head coach Bobby Guntoro, former NC State associate head coach, was a big factor in his decision.

“I was looking around at many different schools to continue my academic and athletic career – even having a few official visits canceled due to the pandemic,” said Barker. “But when a coach like Bobby Guntoro calls you up and asks if you want to be part of a dream team, my search was over! Coach Guntoro’s passion, competitive nature and successful track record mirrored mine, so there was no question that I would become a UNC-Wilmington Seahawk.”

Barker, who swims and also plays lacrosse for Croatan High School, has won seven North Carolina 1A/2A state titles in swimming so far. Two of those titles were individual; in 2019, Barker won the 100 free (46.31) and took third in the 100 back (50.05) at the 1A/2A champs. In 2020, this past February, he won the 100 back (49.03) and finished runner-up in the 100 free (45.56). He was 23.05 leading off Croatan’s winning 200 medley relay and split a 20.47 anchoring their victorious 200 free relay.

The Seahawk men finished second at the 2020 Colonial Athletic Association Championships with 780 points, 93 behind champions William & Mary (873). They just graduated Will Countie, the defending conference champ in the 100 back (46.49). Countie also touched second at the conference meet in the 200 back (1:44.63) and was the Seahawks’ medley backstroker.

Almost every member of UNC-Wilmington’s backstroke group just graduated, though they do return rising junior Brent Hoshall (50.4/1:47.2). Last year, Barker would’ve been the next-best 100 backstroker behind Countie and the third-best 200 backstroker with Countie and Hoshall ahead.

