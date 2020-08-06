Flood Aquatics Strong Meet on Day 3 of Intrasquad

2020 Flood Aquatics Time Trial

Monday, August 3rd – Friday, August 8th

King’s Academy Aquatic Center

Short Course Yards (SCY) format

Unsanctioned by USA Swimming

Flood Aquatics hosted the third day of their intrasquad today, August 5th. They are currently running a 5-day, prelims, semifinals, finals style meet.

While the meet is being filmed and electronically timed, Flood Aquatics has elected to not have officials on deck. While this helps to allow proper social distancing, it also means that the meet is unsanctioned by USA Swimming, making all times unofficial.

Despite combating poor weather, Flood Aquatics’ athletes continued to put on an impressive display as they competed in the 3rd day of their intrasquad.

In the 2nd event of the night, the men’s 100 back final, all 5 athletes finished with new best times. While Joshua Zuchowski (16) continued his hot streak with a new best time (47.76), he was far from the only impressive performance. 11-year old Asher Smith dropped almost 4.5 seconds from his best time to finish in 1:07.99.

In the 50 free final, won by Noah Sipowksi, Will Coady swam to a new best time (21.32). This was a .25 second drop for the 16-year old as he continued his impressive meet throughout the third day of competition.

Other Notable Swims