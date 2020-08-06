Belmonte Leads Spain, Elite Brazilians Head To Portugal For Pura Loulé

Pura Loulé 2020 (POR)
- Friday, August 14th – Sunday, August 16th
- Open Swimming Pool, Pura Loulé, POR
- 50m (LCM)
- Start Lists/Live Results
A tri-battle of sorts is set to get underway next weekend in Pura Loulé, as the host nation of Portugal will take on visiting elite squads from Spain and Brazil. The competition marks the first for many athletes who have been in a racing drought due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 3-day meet will be held without spectators, while the participating athlete count is limited to 80. Those spots filled up quickly, as Portgual is set to have 24 swimmers representing the nation, while Spain is sending 33 competitors and Brazil will comprise most of the remaining entries.
With the start lists now published, here are the key swimmers expected to race from each nation:
Brazil
- Viviane Jungblut
- Brandonn Almeida, Breno Correia, Felipa Franca da Silva, Felipe LIma, Fernando Scheffer, Gabriel da Silva Santos, Guilherme Guido, João Gomes Junior, Leonardo Santos, Marcelo Chierighini, Marco Ferreira Junior, Murilo Sartori, Pedro Spajari, Vinicius Lanza
Portugal
- Ana Catarina Monteiro, Ana Rodrigues, Ana Sousa, Camila Rebelo, Diana Durães, Francisca Martins, Inês Henriques, Rafaela Azevedo, Raquel Pereira, Rita Frischnecht, Victoria Kaminskaya
- Aléxis Santos, Bruno Ramos, Diogo Carvalho, Francisco Quintas, Francisco Santos, Gabriel Lopes, João Vital, João Costa, José Lopes, Miguel Nascimento, Tomás Veloso, Tomás Lopes
Spain
- Mireia Belmonte, Marina García, Paula Juste, Lidón Muñoz, Jimena Pérez, Jessica Vall, Alba Vásquez, Africa Zamorano, Marta Beesmans, Ainhoa Campabadal, Claudia Espinosa, Ángela Martinez, Paula Otero, Inés Sancho
- Joan Ballester, Moritz Berg, Álex Castejón, César Castro, Francisco Chacón, Miguel Durán, Albert Escrits, Hugo González, Manuel Martos, Joan Pons, Raúl Santiago, Juan Segura, Luis Domínguez, Nicolás García , Arbidel González, Marcos Martín,Alejandro Puebla
PORTUGAL!!
The place to be 🙂