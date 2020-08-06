Belmonte Leads Spain, Elite Brazilians Head To Portugal For Pura Loulé

Pura Loulé 2020 (POR)

Friday, August 14th – Sunday, August 16th

Open Swimming Pool, Pura Loulé, POR

50m (LCM)

A tri-battle of sorts is set to get underway next weekend in Pura Loulé, as the host nation of Portugal will take on visiting elite squads from Spain and Brazil. The competition marks the first for many athletes who have been in a racing drought due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 3-day meet will be held without spectators, while the participating athlete count is limited to 80. Those spots filled up quickly, as Portgual is set to have 24 swimmers representing the nation, while Spain is sending 33 competitors and Brazil will comprise most of the remaining entries.

With the start lists now published, here are the key swimmers expected to race from each nation:

Brazil

Portugal

Spain