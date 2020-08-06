Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Belmonte Leads Spain, Elite Brazilians Head To Portugal For Pura Loulé

Pura Loulé 2020 (POR)

A tri-battle of sorts is set to get underway next weekend in Pura Loulé, as the host nation of Portugal will take on visiting elite squads from Spain and Brazil. The competition marks the first for many athletes who have been in a racing drought due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 3-day meet will be held without spectators, while the participating athlete count is limited to 80. Those spots filled up quickly, as Portgual is set to have 24 swimmers representing the nation, while Spain is sending 33 competitors and Brazil will comprise most of the remaining entries.

With the start lists now published, here are the key swimmers expected to race from each nation:

Brazil

Portugal

Spain

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
SharkSpeed

PORTUGAL!!
The place to be 🙂

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!

}