Sam O’Brien Hands Verbal Commitment to UNC-Wilmington for 2021-22

Sam O’Brien from Round Hill, Virginia has verbally committed to the University of North Carolina, Wilmington for the 2021-22 school year.

O’Brien is a senior at Loudoun Valley High School. He swims year-round with The Fish and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 1650 free. O’Brien competed at the 2020 Virginia High School Class 4 Championships last February and took 2nd in both the 500 free (4:33.59) and 100 back (50.84). He earned PBs in both those events at the state meet; he also swam a lifetime best in the 50 free (22.45) while leading off the 200 free relay in prelims. The following month, he added two more PBs in the 200 back and 400 IM at the Potomac Valley Senior Short Course Championships. There, he finished top-6 in all his events: 500 free (6th), 1000 free (5th), 1650 free (5th), 100 back (5th), 200 back (5th), and 400 IM (2nd). At the RMSC Holiday Invitational last December, he notched PBs in the 1000/1650 free, finishing 2nd in the 1650 and scoring his Winter Juniors cut. O’Brien is also a Futures qualifier in the 1000 free, 100 back, 200 back, and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:45.42

1000 free – 9:31.69

500 free – 4:33.59

200 free – 1:43.36

200 back – 1:51.80

100 back – 50.64

400 IM – 4:01.65

200 IM – 1:56.27

O’Brien will join new head coach Bobby Guntoro’s inaugural recruiting class with Aidan Duffy, Ethan Womble, Jacob Duracinsky, and Will Barker. He will have an immediate impact when he arrives in Wilmington; his 1650 time would have scored 5th at the 2020 CAA Championships. His best 400 IM time would have made the A final and his 500 free and 100/200 back times would have scored in their respective B finals.

