2020 U.S. Open – Richmond Friday PM Session: Huske Nearly Clips Smith’s NAG

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, November 12-Saturday, November 14
- SwimRVA – Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA
- LCM/timed finals
- Streaming Info/Races to Watch
- Meet Central – Richmond
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 Toyota US Open – Richmond”
WOMEN’S 400 IM – TIMED FINALS
- American record: 4:31.12 – Katie Hoff (2008)
- U.S. Open record: 4:31.07 – Katinka Hosszu (2015)
- U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 4:51.79
Top 3:
- Grace Sheble (NOVA) – 4:45.23
- Samatha Tadder (TIDE) – 4:45.71
- Zoe Dixon (NOVA) – 4:46.59
In a battle of the 17 year-olds, Grace Sheble of NOVA ran down Samantha Tadder of Tide over the last 100m, finishing about a half second ahead, 4:45.23 to 4:45.71. That’s Sheble’s 3rd-best time ever, and a new best time for Tadder by just over one second.
About a second behind that pair, and in the next two lanes over, there was battle for 3rd, with NOVA’s Zoe Dixon touching just ahead of Bluefish’s Summer Smith, 4:46.74.
WOMEN’S 100 FLY – TIMED FINALS
- American record: 55.98 – Dana Vollmer (2012)
- U.S. Open record: 56.38 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)
- U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:00.69
Top 3:
- Torri Huske (AAC) – 57.36
- Kate Douglass (UVA) – 57.43
- Alex Walsh (UVA) – 59.58
We saw some serious speed in this event tonight, as 17 year-old Torri Huske shaved 0.07s off of her lifetime best and came within a tantalizing 0.02s of Regan Smith’s National Age Group record. 18 year-old Kate Douglass was just a touch behind, improving her own best mark by 1.05s and moving into 3rd place all-time in the 17-18 age group. Douglass’s UVA teammate Alex Walsh took 3rd in 59.58, knocking over two seconds off of personal best of 1:01.97 from 2018.
MEN’S 200 FREE – TIMED FINALS
- American record: 1:53.61 – Allison Schmitt (2012)
- U.S. Open record: 1:54.40 – Allison Schmitt (2012)
- U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:01.69
Top 3:
- Paige Madden (UVA) – 1:57.64
- Kayla Wilson (TIDE) – 2:00.60
- Erin Gemmell (NCAP) – 2:00.63
UVA senior Paige Madden put up a new best time to take the win here tonight, with her time of 1:57.64 a 0.20s improvement on her previous best time from last summer’s Nationals. Madden was already the only USA woman under 2:00 so far this season (although there hasn’t been a ton of LCM racing yet), and that’s nearly three seconds faster than Mallory Comerford was over Indianapolis this evening.
Flanking Madden in the final heat were 16 year-old Kayla Wilson of Tide and 15 year-old Erin Gemmell of NCAP. Wilson ran down Gemmell over the final 50m to take 2nd, 2:00.60 to 2:00.63.
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – TIMED FINALS
- American record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)
- U.S. Open record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy (2009)
- U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:10.99
Top 3:
- Jaycee Yegher (Unattached) – 1:09.12
- Anna Keating (UVA) – 1:09.15
- Jenna Van Camp (MACH) – 1:11.21
Jaycee Yegher, who’s swimming unattached but competes for Harvard collegiately, out dueled UVA’s Anna Keating, 1:09.12 to 1:09.15. That appears to be Yegher’s 2nd-fastest swim ever, behind only a 1:07.98 from last November. Meanwhile that’s a new personal best for Keating, who’s been under 1:10 on eight occasions, but hadn’t put up a new personal best since she went 1:09.45 in 2018.
27 year-old Jenna Van Camp of Machine took 3rd in 1:11.21 in what appears to the former Towson swimmers first swim in this event since 2016 Olympic Trials.
WOMEN’S 100 BACK – TIMED FINALS
- American record: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)
- U.S. Open record: 58.00 – Kathleen Baker (2018)
- U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:02.69
Top 3:
- Marie Schobel (Unattached) – 1:02.31
- Josephine Fuller (NOVA) – 1:02.60
- Tatum Wall (NCAP) – 1:20.92
MEN’S 400 IM – TIMED FINALS
- American record: 4:03.84 – Michael Phelps (2008)
- U.S. Open record: 4:05.25 – Michael Phelps (2008)
- U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 4:25.99
Top 3:
MEN’S 100 FLY – TIMED FINALS
- American record: 49.50 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)
- U.S. Open record: 50.22 – Michael Phelps (2009)
- U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 54.19
Top 3:
MEN’S 200 FREE – TIMED FINALS
- American record: 1:42.96 – Michael Phelps (2008)
- U.S. Open record: 1:44.10 – Michael Phelps (2008)
- U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:50.70
Top 3:
MEN’S 100 BREAST – TIMED FINALS
- American record: 58.64 – Kevin Cordes (2017)
- U.S. Open record: 58.74 – Kevin Cordes/Jaoa Gomes (2017)
- U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:03.29
Top 3:
MEN’S 100 BACK – TIMED FINALS
- American record: 51.85 – Ryan Murphy (2016)
- U.S. Open record: 51.94 – Aaron Piersol (2009)
- U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 56.59