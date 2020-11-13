Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 U.S. Open – Richmond Friday PM Session: Huske Nearly Clips Smith’s NAG

by Robert Gibbs 0

November 13th, 2020 News

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 400 IM – TIMED FINALS

  • American record: 4:31.12 – Katie Hoff (2008)
  • U.S. Open record: 4:31.07 – Katinka Hosszu (2015)
  • U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 4:51.79

Top 3:

  1. Grace Sheble (NOVA) – 4:45.23
  2. Samatha Tadder (TIDE) – 4:45.71
  3. Zoe Dixon (NOVA) – 4:46.59

In a battle of the 17 year-olds, Grace Sheble of NOVA ran down Samantha Tadder of Tide over the last 100m, finishing about a half second ahead, 4:45.23 to 4:45.71. That’s Sheble’s 3rd-best time ever, and a new best time for Tadder by just over one second.

About a second behind that pair, and in the next two lanes over, there was  battle for 3rd, with NOVA’s Zoe Dixon touching just ahead of Bluefish’s Summer Smith, 4:46.74.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – TIMED FINALS

  • American record: 55.98 – Dana Vollmer (2012)
  • U.S. Open record: 56.38 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)
  • U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:00.69

Top 3:

  1. Torri Huske (AAC) – 57.36
  2. Kate Douglass (UVA) – 57.43
  3. Alex Walsh (UVA) – 59.58

We saw some serious speed in this event tonight, as 17 year-old Torri Huske shaved 0.07s off of her lifetime best and came within a tantalizing 0.02s of Regan Smith’s National Age Group record. 18 year-old Kate Douglass was just a touch behind, improving her own best mark by 1.05s and moving into 3rd place all-time in the 17-18 age group. Douglass’s UVA teammate Alex Walsh took 3rd in 59.58, knocking over two seconds off of personal best of 1:01.97 from 2018.

MEN’S 200 FREE – TIMED FINALS

  • American record: 1:53.61 – Allison Schmitt (2012)
  • U.S. Open record: 1:54.40 – Allison Schmitt (2012)
  • U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:01.69

Top 3:

  1. Paige Madden (UVA) – 1:57.64
  2. Kayla Wilson (TIDE) – 2:00.60
  3. Erin Gemmell (NCAP) – 2:00.63

UVA senior Paige Madden put up a new best time to take the win here tonight, with her time of 1:57.64 a 0.20s improvement on her previous best time from last summer’s Nationals. Madden was already the only USA woman under 2:00 so far this season (although there hasn’t been a ton of LCM racing yet), and that’s nearly three seconds faster than Mallory Comerford was over Indianapolis this evening.

Flanking Madden in the final heat were 16 year-old Kayla Wilson of Tide and 15 year-old Erin Gemmell of NCAP. Wilson ran down Gemmell over the final 50m to take 2nd, 2:00.60 to 2:00.63.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – TIMED FINALS

  • American record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)
  • U.S. Open record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy (2009)
  • U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:10.99

Top 3:

  1. Jaycee Yegher (Unattached) – 1:09.12
  2. Anna Keating (UVA) – 1:09.15
  3. Jenna Van Camp (MACH) – 1:11.21

Jaycee Yegher, who’s swimming unattached but competes for Harvard collegiately, out dueled UVA’s Anna Keating, 1:09.12 to 1:09.15. That appears to be Yegher’s 2nd-fastest swim ever, behind only a 1:07.98 from last November. Meanwhile that’s a new personal best for Keating, who’s been under 1:10 on eight occasions, but hadn’t put up a new personal best since she went 1:09.45 in 2018.

27 year-old Jenna Van Camp of Machine took 3rd in 1:11.21 in what appears to the former Towson swimmers first swim in this event since  2016 Olympic Trials.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – TIMED FINALS

  • American record: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)
  • U.S. Open record: 58.00 – Kathleen Baker (2018)
  • U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:02.69

Top 3:

  1. Marie Schobel (Unattached) – 1:02.31
  2. Josephine Fuller (NOVA) – 1:02.60
  3. Tatum Wall (NCAP) – 1:20.92

