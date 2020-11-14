2020 U.S. Open – Combined Results Friday PM

2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships
- Thursday, November 12-Saturday, November 14
- Multiple locations
- LCM/timed finals
- Combined women’s results – Session 3 Friday PM
- Combined men’s results – Session 3 Friday PM
Session Three – Friday, November 13
The third session of timed finals at the 2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships featured the women’s and men’s 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. Below are the top 8 performers from the 9 locations combined, along with links to the complete Friday evening results at each site.
Women’s 400m Individual Medley – Timed Finals
- American record: 4:31.12 6/29/2008 Katie Hoff
- U.S. Open record: 4:31.07 6/19/2015 Katinka Hosszu
- U.S. Open Meet record: 4:37.34 12/6/2019 Melanie Margalis
- U.S. Olympic Trial Cut: 4:51.79
Top 8 combined:
- Emma Weyant, SYS – 4:40.84
- Ally McHugh, WI – 4:43.00
- Evie Pfeifer, TEX – 4:45.14
- Grace Sheble, NOVA – 4:45.23
- Samantha Tadder, TIDE – 4:45.71
- Reka Gyorgy, VT – 4:46.14
- Mariah Denigan, LAK – 4:46.57
- Zoe Dixon, NOVA – 4:46.59
Women’s 100m butterfly – Timed Finals
- American record: 55.98 7/29/2012 Dana Vollmer
- U.S. Open record: 56.38 1/15/2016 Sarah Sjostrom
- U.S. Open Meet record: 57.48 12/6/2019 Torri Huske
- U.S. Olympic Trial Cut: 1:00.69
Top 8 combined:
- Claire Curzan, TAC – 56.61
- Torri Huske, AAC – 57.36
- Kate Douglass, UVA – 57.43
- Maggie MacNeil, UM – 57.75
- Regan Smith, RIPT – 58.09
- Farida Osman, PRVT – 58.39
- Olivia Bray, TEX – 58.95
- Kylee Alons, NCSU – 59.52
Women’s 200m freestyle – Timed Finals
- American record: 1:53.61 7/31/2012 Allison Schmitt
- U.S. Open record: 1:54.40 6/25/2012 Allison Schmitt
- U.S. Open Meet record: 1:56.24 12/6/2019 Katie G Ledecky
- U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:01.69
Top 8 combined:
- Paige Madden, UVA – 1:57.64
- Madisyn Cox, TXLA – 1:58.97
- Joanna Evans, TXLA – 1:59.26
- Kelly Pash, TEX – 1:59.58
- Bella Sims, SAND – 1:59.93
- Mallory Comerford, CARD – 2:00.34
- Justina Kozan, MVN – 2:00.58
- Kayla Wilson, TIDE – 2:00.60
Women’s 100m breaststroke – Timed Finals
- American record: 1:04.13 7/25/2017 Lilly King
- U.S. Open record: 1:04.45 8/7/2009 Jessica Hardy
- U.S. Open Meet record: 1:04.45 8/7/2009 Jessica Hardy
- U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:10.99
Top 8 combined:
- Anna Elendt, TEX – 1:07.50
- Lydia Jacoby, STSC – 1:07.57
- Rachel Bernhardt, GAME – 1:07.67
- Micah Sumrall, GAME – 1:08.13
- Ema Rajic, ALTO – 1:08.18
- Kaitlyn Dobler, OCST – 1:08.77
- Emma Weber, TOPS – 1:08.83
- Jaycee Yegher, UNAT – 1:09.12
Women’s 100m backstroke – Timed Finals
- American record: 57.57 7/28/2019 Regan Smith
- U.S. Open record: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker
- U.S. Open Meet record: 58.63 12/6/2019 Phoebe Bacon
- U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:02.69
Top 8 combined:
- Kathleen Baker, TE – 59.82
- Regan Smith, RIPT – 59.95
- Phoebe Bacon, UNAT – 1:00.18
- Claire Curzan, TAC – 1:00.30
- Katharine Berkoff, NCSU – 1:00.38
- Gretchen Walsh, NAC – 1:01.01
- Caroline Bentz, VT – 1:01.05
- Sophie Lindner, UNC – 1:01.15
Men’s 400m Individual Medley – Timed Finals
- American record: 4:03.84 8/10/2008 Michael Phelps
- U.S. Open record: 4:05.25 6/29/2008 Michael Phelps
- U.S. Open Meet record: 4:11.11 8/1/2013 Sebastien Rousseau
- U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 4:25.99
Top 8 combined:
- Carson Foster, TEX – 4:16.51
- Bobby Finke, FLOR – 4:18.08
- Jake Foster, TEX – 4:19.44
- Kevin Vargas, FLOR – 4:21.03
- Jay Litherland, DYNA – 4:22.05
- Kyle Ponsler, FAST – 4:23.83
- Keaton Jones, NEP – 4:24.89
- Mikey Calvillo, ISC – 4:25.06
Men’s 100m butterfly – Timed Finals
- American record: 49.50 7/26/2019 Caeleb Dressel
- U.S. Open record: 50.22 7/9/2009 Michael Phelps
- U.S. Open Meet record: 51.65 8/1/2013 Tom Shields
- U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 54.19
Top 8 combined:
- Luis Martinez, UNAT – 51.50
- Miles Smachlo, CW – 52.54
- Zach Harting, CARD – 52.62
- Kayky Marquart Mota, UN – 52.73
- Justin Wright, NCAC – 52.92
- Youssef Ramadan, VT – 52.99
- Ryan Held, NYAC – 53.08
- Ryan Coetzee, TNAQ – 53.10
Men’s 200m freestyle – Timed Finals
- American record: 1:42.96 8/12/2008 Michael Phelps
- U.S. Open record: 1:42.96 8/12/2008 Michael Phelps
- U.S. Open Meet record: 1:45.92 12/6/2019 Townley Haas
- U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:50.79
Top 8 combined:
- Kieran Smith, FLOR – 1:47.29
- Kevin Callan, UN – 1:47.38
- Alexei Sancov, USC – 1:48.46
- Marwan El Kamash, ISC – 1:48.59
- Jeff Newkirk, TXLA – 1:48.72
- Jorge Iga, FORD / Jake Mitchell, MICH – 1:49.65 (tie)
- ––
- Robert Freeman, FLOR – 1:49.66
Men’s 100m breaststroke – Timed Finals
- American record: 58.64 7/23/2017 Kevin Cordes
- U.S. Open record: 58.74 6/30/2017 Kevin Cordes/Jaoa Gomes
- U.S. Open Meet record: 59.28 12/6/2019 Andrew Wilson
- U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:03.29
Top 8 combined:
- Andrew Wilson, ABSC – 59.58
- Cody Miller, SAND – 59.65
- Alex Evdokimov, PRVT – 1:00.47
- Evgenii Somov, UL – 1:00.60
- Jorge Murillo, TAC – 1:00.85
- Benjamin Cono, GAME – 1:00.90
- Michael Houlie, UN –1:01.24
- Josh Matheny, PEAQ – 1:01.26
Men’s 100m backstroke – Timed Finals
- American record: 51.85 8/13/2016 Ryan Murphy
- U.S. Open record: 51.94 7/8/2009 Aaron Peirsol
- U.S. Open Meet record: 52.51 8/7/2009 Nick Thoman
- U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 56.59
Top 8 combined:
- Jack Aikins, SA – 54.59
- William Grant, VS – 54.69
- Gabriel Fantoni, ISC – 54.96
- Cameron Tysoe, WA – 55.21
- Wyatt Davis, UN – 55.37
- Daniel Diehl, UN – 55.46
- Nick Simons, LOSC – 55.51
- Ziyad Saleem, SSTY – 55.54
Arsenio Bustos was 52.88 in the 100 fly in Richmond, he was counted as a DNS on USA swimming’s results for some reason but he did swim