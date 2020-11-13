Claire Curzan Stuns with 56.6 in 100 Fly at 16-Years Old, US #3 All-Time

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS – Greensboro

16-year old American swimmer Claire Curzan of the TAC Titans in Cary, North Carolina has shattered the 15-16 US National Age Group Record in the 100 meter fly and staked her claim at the front of the conversation for a spot on the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Curzan swam a 56.61 at the US Open Championships stop in Greensboro on Saturday evening. That obliterated the old 15-16 record that was set just last year by Torri Huske, the 2019 US Open Champion and another teen with designs on a spot on the Olympic Team in 2021.

That time for Curzan is faster than either of the two American representatives at the 2019 World Championships swam: kelsi Dahlia placed 6th in 57.11 and Katie McLaughlin finished 9th in 57.23.

Curzan opened that swim in 26.00 – a time which in-and-of itself would have made the A final in the 50 fly at last year’s World Championships. Dahlia placed 4th in that 50 fly at Worlds in 25.48, and the Americans didn’t enter a second swimmer.

That kind of opening speed is seen by only one other swimmer in the world: Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, the defending Olympic Champion and current World Record holder. She split 25.96 at last year’s World Championships en route to a silver medal time of 56.22. Canadian Maggie MacNeil won the World Championship in 2019 with a 55.83 (26.77 opening split).

Sjostrom is still the fastest swimmer at this age, or younger: at the 2009 World Championships, albeit in a polyurethane suit, Sjostrom won just shy of her 16th birthday in a World Record time of 56.06.

Curzan has been building for this over the last 3 years. In her first meet coming out of quarantine, she broke 3 National Age Group Records in yards, albeit amid some controversy. Her previous best time was done in early October at an intrasquad where she swam 57.57. Her latest 56.6 brings her long course times in line with her short course times.

In long course, she now ties Inge de Bruijn’s gold medal swim from the 2000 Olympic Games and China’s Chen Xinyi as the 12th-best performer in history. Inge de Bruijn’s time was the World Record for 9 years until Sjostrom broke it in 2009.

Curzan also sits behind only former World Record holder Dana Vollmer (55.98 in 2012) and current National Teamer Kelsy Dahlia (56.37 in 2017) as the 3rd-best performer in US history at any age.

All-Time Top Performers Globally, Women’s 100 LCM Fly:

Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 55.48 Zhang Yufei, China – 55.62 Maggie MacNeil, Canada – 55.83 Dana Vollmer, USA – 55.98 Liu Zige, China – 56.07 Rikako Ikee, Japan – 56.08 Emma McKeon, Australia – 56.18 Jessicah Schipper, Australia – 56.23 Kelsi Dahlia, USA – 56.37 Penny Oleksiak, Canada – 56.46 Jeanette Ottesen, Denmark – 56.51 (TIE) Inge De Bruijn, Netherlands/Chen Xinyi, China/Claire Curzan, USA – 56.61

Among the swimmers on the list above, 5 ahead of Curzan have swum a best time since the 2016 Olympic Games: Yufei in 2020, MacNeil in 2019, Ikee in 2018, McKeon in 2017, and Dahlia in 2017.

Curzan’s time would have qualified for the 2016 US Olympic Team.

She trains with the TAC Titans in North Carolina which is led by coach Bruce Marchionda, who coached the 8th fastest woman in history: Claire Donahue. Donahue is also on the staff at TAC Titans working with Curzan’s group.

Huske, meanwhile, swam a best time of her own at the Richmond site of the US Open on Friday evening, marking 57.36. Huske is now the 7th-fastest American in history.