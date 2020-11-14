Luis Martinez Breaks Tom Shields’ 100 Fly U.S. Open Meet Record

2020 U.S. Open Championships

On Friday evening in Huntsville, Auburn graduate Luis Martinez broke Tom Shields‘ U.S. Open record in the 100 fly, touching 1st at 51.50. Shield’s U.S. Open record was set in 2013 at 51.65, 5 years after his first Olympic Trials appearance in 2008.

This is not quite a best time for Martinez, who has set the Guatemalan national record in the 100 fly multiple times. His national record in the event now is at 51.44. He also holds Guatemalan national records in the 100m free (50.79) and 200m fly (1:59.48).

Martinez was an honorable mention for the 2019 Central American and Caribbean Male Athlete of the Year award for his silver medal swim at the 2019 Pan American Games in the 100 fly.

In 2016 Martinez represented Guatemala at the Olympic Games, placing 19th in the 100m fly with a time of 52.22.

A year later, he competed for Guatemala during the 2017 World Championships in the 50 fly, 100 fly, and 200 fly. Last year he did not compete at the World Championships.

At Auburn, Martinez swam the 9th fastest 100 yard fly in program history (45.72) and the 10th fastest in the 200 yard fly (1:43.56). During his collegiate career he posted 4 of the 22-fastest 100 yard fly times in Auburn’s program history. He was also a 3-time NCAA All-American.