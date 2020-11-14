2020 U.S. Open – Huntsville Friday PM – Jack Aikins Hits PR 54.59 100 Back

2020 U.S. Open Championships

On Friday evening in Huntsville, 18-year-old Jack Aikins dropped 1.62 seconds from his best time to secure 1st place in the men’s 100 back in a time of 54.59. His previous best time, 56.21, was swam at the 2019 Georgia Senior State Championships. In 2nd place, Ryan Patterson touched the wall at 56.30, dropping .64 seconds, and making the Olympic Trial cut of 56.59.

Gretchen Walsh of National Aquatic Club won the women’s 100 back, touching 1st with a time of 1:01.01, adding .84 to her entry time. This swim comes after her victory in the 50 free this morning that brought her up to the 2nd fastest all-time swimmer in the 17-18 age group in the event nationally.

Luis Martinez broke Tom Shield‘s U.S. Open meet record in the 100 fly, touching 1st at 51.50. Shield’s U.S. Open meet record was set in 2013 at 51.65.

17-year-old Letitia Sim broke away during the last 25m of the 100 breast, claiming 1st place with a time of 1:09.17. This shaves off .72 from her entry time and Sim was the only swimmer in the heat under the Olympic Trial cut of 1:10.99.

On the men’s side Michael Houlie claimed 1st, adding 1.5 seconds to his entry time and touching the wall at 1:01.24. Henry Bethel of CCAC placed 2nd with a best time of 1:02.60, securing an Olympic Trial cut in the event by .69 seconds.

Other event winners from Friday evening: