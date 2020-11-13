Gretchen Walsh Climbs to #11 All-Time in US History in 50 LCM Free

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, November 12 – Saturday, November 14

Huntsville, AL

Long course meters (LCM)

Timed Finals

Results available on Meet Mobile under “2020 Toyota US Open Championships-Huntsville”

Nashville Aquatic Club swimmer Gretchen Walsh, who doesn’t turn 18 until January, is now the 2nd-ranked American 17-18 in history in the 50 free in long course.

She swam a 24.65 in the timed-final 50 free on Friday morning, which shaves .06 seconds off her previous lifetime best.

That improves her standing as the fastest 17-year old in the history of the event and the 2nd-fastest 17-18 behind Olympic champion Simone Manuel, who posted a 24.56 in the summer of 2014 after her senior year of high school.

The swim also now makes Walsh the 11th-fastest all-time performer at any age. Of those 10 swimmers ahead of her, only 5 are currently active, and of those 5 active, only 4 of those swims have been done in the last 6 years.

Previously, Walsh had been the 15th-best performer in the history of the event. With the drop, she surpasses, Olivia Smoliga, Dana Vollmer, and one of the most decorated female Olympians in history Natalie Coughlin.

All-Time US Rankings, Women’s 50 LCM Free, All Ages:

Simone Manuel – 23.97 Dara Torres – 24.07 Amanda Weir – 24.23 Abbey Weitzeil – 24.28 Madison Kennedy – 24.39 Jessica Hardy – 24.48 Lara Jackson – 24.50 Erika Brown – 24.57 Kara Lynn Joyce – 24.59 Ivy Martin – 24.62 Gretchen Walsh – 24.65

In the process, she breaks her own 17-18 Southeastern Swimming LSC Record in the event. Erika Brown still holds the open-age LSC Record with a 24.57 set earlier this year.

Walsh, a senior in high school, signed her National Letter of Intent this week, formally committing her to swim at the University of Virginia next season. She is a member of the US National Team along with her older sister Alex, who is currently a freshman at Virginia and swimming at the Richmond site of the US Open.