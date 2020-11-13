2020 U.S. Open – San Antonio: Friday AM Recap

2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships

Session Two – Friday, November 13

Women

With only two heats for each women’s event, it was a subdued morning in San Antonio. Top-seeded Joanna Evans of Longhorn Aquatics picked up the first win of the day in the 400 free, clocking a 4:11.28 to come within .12 of her seed time. 15-year-old Jillian Cox of Austin Swim Club touched second in 4:18.40, nearly 5 seconds off her best time. Third place went to her ASC teammate Malia Rausch, who dropped 4.1 seconds to stop the clock at 4:18.66.

Longhorn Aquatics’ Madisyn Cox won the 200 IM handily, coming with 1.4 second of her seed time with 2:10.49. Texas sophomore Kelly Pash cruised to an easy second place going 2:15.06. Cal’s Ema Rajic took third in 2:18.54, the fastest she has been in LCM since the summer of 2018.

KyAnh Truong of Western Hills Athletic Club knocked half a second off her previous PB to win the women’s 50 free in 26.16. Houston senior Mykenzie Leehy was runner-up in 26.28. Texas freshman Grace Cooper edged Cory Shanks of South Shore Sails, 26.43 to 26.46, for third.

Men

Top-seeded Coby Carrozza from University of Texas won the final heat of the men’s 400 free, posting the overall top time and breaking the pool record with 3:54.34. His UT teammate Drew Kibler had been out first and led through the first 150 meters. UT’s Jeffrey Newkirk then took over the lead and looked like he was on his way to victory, with Longhorn teammates Alexander Zettle, Carrozza, and Kibler swimming even in second place. At the final turn, Carrozza sprinted down the final 50 meters and snatched the win away from his Newkirk. Newkirk finished 2nd in 3:55.04, with Kibler rounding out the top 3 in 3:58.98.