Michael Andrew Looks to Make History at Doha 2024 Worlds

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • November 29-December 2, 2023
  • Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Long Course Meters (50 meters)
  • Start Times
    • Prelims: 9 AM (ET)
    • Finals: 6 PM (ET)
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results

Michael Andrew is one of only 18 Americans who has opted to travel to Doha in February for the 2024 World Championships. At the last 2 world championships that Andrew has competed at he has made history, becoming the first swimmer ever to final in all four 50s (2019) and the first to medal in three 50s (Fly, Breast, and Free, 2022).

In Doha, Andrew is competing in all four 50s once again with the goal of becoming the first person to medal in all four at the World Champs.

1
mclovin96
30 minutes ago

Milking the algorithm huh?

2
-1
Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks.

