Michael Andrew Looks to Make History at Doha 2024 Worlds

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

November 29-December 2, 2023

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Start Times Prelims: 9 AM (ET) Finals: 6 PM (ET)

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Michael Andrew is one of only 18 Americans who has opted to travel to Doha in February for the 2024 World Championships. At the last 2 world championships that Andrew has competed at he has made history, becoming the first swimmer ever to final in all four 50s (2019) and the first to medal in three 50s (Fly, Breast, and Free, 2022).

In Doha, Andrew is competing in all four 50s once again with the goal of becoming the first person to medal in all four at the World Champs.