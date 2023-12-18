U.S. Open Highlights Package Draws 690,000 Average Audience on Saturday Afternoon

A highlights package from the 2023 US Open Swimming Championships that aired a week after the meet’s conclusion, on Saturday, December 9th, drew an average audience of 690,000 viewers. The special was aired at 5PM Eastern Time on NBC.

That is a marked increase from other recent highlight shows, including USA Swimming’s 2022 National Championships that drew 572,000 followers on a Sunday at noon also on NBC, and an April 2022 Pro Swim Series highlight package that drew 537,000 viewers also on a Sunday afternoon.

That was the second re-airing of the package, which also ran on Sunday, December 3 on CNBCS at Noon and drew just 61,000 viewers.

These packaged versions of major swim meets have had mixed success. While domestic meets always seem to draw interest, a World Championships highlight package in Summer 2022 drew fewer than 200,000 average viewers in a similar time slot on NBC.

With the Olympics now just 221 days away, NBC will ramp up their coverage of Olympic sports like swimming, and the public’s interest in those events is expected to increase as well. The 5:00 Saturday time slot managed to avoid a head-to-head with the NFL, and aired before the NBA In-Season Tournament finale that began at 8:30PM Eastern and wound up being a ratings juggernaut.

According to the TSX Report, an International Skating Union Grand Prix Final from Beijing, China that aired on NBC at 4:00 PM Eastern Time on Sunday drew 648,000 viewers against NFL games.

All of this comes as Olympic sports look for new television homes in the United States following the shut down The Olympic Channel in the US in September 2022. That came after another frequent home for swimming, NBC Sports, closed at the end of 2021. Fewer spaces to air events like swimming means more competition for airtime against other sporting events.