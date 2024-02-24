RACE VIDEO: Gretchen Walsh Hits 48.10 100 BK, Her 3rd ACC/NCAA/American/US Open Record

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 4

Virginia — 1178.5 NC State — 869 Louisville — 841 UNC — 627.5 Duke — 621.5 Florida State — 435 Virgina Tech — 429.5 Georgia Tech — 392 Notre Dame — 366 Pitt — 332 Miami (FL) — 299

She’s 3-for-3 now. Gretchen Walsh tore up a 48.10 in the 100-yard back, leading off UVA’s winning 400 medley relay and setting her third slew of ACC/NCAA/American/US Open records. Walsh opened her leg in a 22.96, the only woman to split under both 24s and 23s off the first 50. Walsh then closed in 25.14, the only backstroker to close under 26 seconds.

Roughly two hours before, NC State’s Katharine Berkoff broke Walsh’s former 49.25 ACC championship meet record, winning her 5th-consecutive 100 back ACC title at 48.70. If Walsh swam the individual final, she could have taken over Berkoff by six-tenths. Berkoff split 23.63/25.07 to swim the now-No.3 performance all-time and remain the second-fastest performer in history.

Walsh now shaves 0.16s off her former 2023 NCAA record of 48.26 to remain the fastest performer in history. A mere 0.06s off the front half, and the right tenth drop on the back half were the factors to produce her No. 1 all-time 100 back performance.

The record rampage continues for Walsh, with just one day left of these ACCs to go. Throughout the week, Walsh has broken three individual ACC/NCAA/American/US Open SCY records (50 free, 100 fly/back), including two additional NCAA records (fastest-ever 50 free relay split, 200 free relay record).

