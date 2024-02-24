Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

RACE VIDEO: Gretchen Walsh Hits 48.10 100 BK, Her 3rd ACC/NCAA/American/US Open Record

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Finals Recap

WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 4

  1. Virginia — 1178.5
  2. NC State — 869
  3. Louisville — 841
  4. UNC — 627.5
  5. Duke — 621.5
  6. Florida State — 435
  7. Virgina Tech — 429.5
  8. Georgia Tech — 392
  9. Notre Dame — 366
  10. Pitt — 332
  11. Miami (FL) — 299

She’s 3-for-3 now. Gretchen Walsh tore up a 48.10 in the 100-yard back, leading off UVA’s winning 400 medley relay and setting her third slew of ACC/NCAA/American/US Open records. Walsh opened her leg in a 22.96, the only woman to split under both 24s and 23s off the first 50. Walsh then closed in 25.14, the only backstroker to close under 26 seconds.

Roughly two hours before, NC State’s Katharine Berkoff broke Walsh’s former 49.25 ACC championship meet record, winning her 5th-consecutive 100 back ACC title at 48.70. If Walsh swam the individual final, she could have taken over Berkoff by six-tenths. Berkoff split 23.63/25.07 to swim the now-No.3 performance all-time and remain the second-fastest performer in history.

Walsh now shaves 0.16s off her former 2023 NCAA record of 48.26 to remain the fastest performer in history. A mere 0.06s off the front half, and the right tenth drop on the back half were the factors to produce her No. 1 all-time 100 back performance.

GRETCHEN WALSH, NEW 2024 NCAA RECORD
GRETCHEN WALSH, FORMER 2023 NCAA RECORD
22.96 23.02
25.14 25.24
48.10 48.26

 

The record rampage continues for Walsh, with just one day left of these ACCs to go. Throughout the week, Walsh has broken three individual ACC/NCAA/American/US Open SCY records (50 free, 100 fly/back), including two additional NCAA records (fastest-ever 50 free relay split, 200 free relay record).

Take a look at her previous records set here in Greensboro thus far below.

Walsh’s Records from Feb 21-23

jeff
19 minutes ago

Lol no one broke 23.0 in the 50 back until less than 2 years ago and now Gretchen is doing it on the first 50 of her 100

