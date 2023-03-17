Gretchen Walsh Goes 48.26, Breaks 100 Back NCAA Record By Nearly Half A Second (VIDEO)

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh performed nothing short of incredible in the women’s 100 back at the 2023 NCAA Championships, clocking a 48.26 to crush the NCAA, US Open, and American record by 0.48 seconds. She becomes the second woman in history to get under the 49-second barrier in this event, with the first being NC State’s Katharine Berkoff, who previously held the record at 48.74. Berkoff finished second to Walsh tonight in a time of 49.13, getting her two-year 100 back win streak at NCAAs snapped by the Virginia sophomore.
All-Time Top Performers, Women’s 100-Yard Back:
- Gretchen Walsh, Virginia — 48.26 (2023)
- Katharine Berkoff, NC State — 48.74 (2022)
- Regan Smith, Riptide — 49.16 (2021)
- Beata Nelson, Wisconsin — 49.18 (2019)
- Claire Curzan, TAC Titans — 49.52 (2022)
Walsh opened in a blazing fast 23.02 split, which would have made her the fourth-fastest 50 back performer in history had she not been the second-fastest ever at 22.62. She broke the NCAA record entirely because of this front half, as she opened 0.7 seconds faster than Berkoff’s swim but came home 0.22 seconds slower.
Comparative Splits:
|Gretchen Walsh, 2023 NCAA Championships (new NCAA record)
|Katharine Berkoff, 2022 NCAA Championships (old NCAA record)
|50y
|23.02
|23.72
|100y
|25.24
|25.02
|Total
|48.25
|48.74
Last year at the 2022 NCAA Championships, Berkoff had won this 100 back race in record-setting fashion, while Walsh was second in a time of 49.o0 that was then the second-fastest performance ever.
Race Video:
Amazing. I clocked her underwater for roughly 28 seconds.
I appreciate the irony of a berkoff being beaten by someone bc of better/longer underwaters
I know the 50 back is much less frequently swam then the 50 free, but opening in 23.02 has to be similar to opening a 100 free in like a 21.5ish right? I didn’t think it’d happen so soon but the 100 free is on record watch tomorrow for sure between her and Maggie
I believe 23.02 is .25 slower than the fastest 50 back ever so I’d say it would be like opening the 100 free in cloer to 21.04.
it’s half a second exactly (22.52 being the record) so that would put it at like 21.3 but I added a little more bc the 50 back is not as competitive as the 50 free
Gretchen – amazing swim, amazing underwaters and she came so close to the red buoy (15 yard marker) on that last lap – but timed it perfectly
15m marker