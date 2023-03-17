2023 NCAA Division III Championships – Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 NCAA Division III Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

FRIDAY FINALS HEAT SHEETS

Top 10 Women’s Teams After Day 2

Denison 281.5 Emory 196 Kenyon 191 Tufts 163.5 Williams 154 Nyu 118 Chicago 117.5 Pomona-Pitzer 115.5 MIT 95 Johns Hopkins 68.5

Top 10 Men’s Teams After Day 2

Kenyon 282.5 Emory 257.5 Chicago 198 MIT 137 Williams 117 Johns Hopkins 100 Calvin 96 Carnegie Mellon 83 Wash U. MO 82 Denison 71

Day 3 of the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships will crown the national champions in the women’s and men’s 200 fly, 100 back, 100 breast, the women’s 1-meter diving, and the 800 free relay.

Defending champion and NYU sophomore Caitlin Marshall is top seed in the 200 fly (2:00.10) but will face challenges from NYU’s Nicole Ranile (2:00.60) and Chicago’s Alesha Kelly (2:00.91). Olivia Smith of Kenyon posted the top time of the morning (54.67) in the 100 back; the next seven qualifiers, led by Emory’s Megan Jungers, are only separated by .47. Kenyon sophomore Jennah Fadely (1:00.80) and defending champion Edenna Chen of MIT (1:01.60) will go head-to-head in the 100 breast; Charlotte Wishnack of Williams could be a spoiler.

The men’s 200 fly is going to be a thriller, with Connecticut College sophomore Justin Finkel (1:45.66), defending champion and NCAA record-holder Frank Applebaum of CMS (1:46.22), and Chicago junior Jesse Ssengonzi (1:46.96) in the middle lanes. In the 100 back, Tanner Filion of Whitman (47.02) will do battle with John Carroll senior Liam McDonnell (47.26), Bates senior Nathan Berry (47.29), and MIT’s Adam Janicki (47.32) who broke the NCAA D3 record last night leading off the medley relay in 46.54. Emory’s Jake Meyer (53.13) and Jason Hamilton (53.65) will face Chicago’s Garrett Clasen in the 100 breast final.

Women’s 200 Butterfly – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 1:55.66 – Logan Todhunter, Williams (2012)

2022 Winner: 1:59.20 – Caitlin Marshall, NYU

Podium:

Alesha Kelly, Chicago – 1:59.88 Caitlin Marshall, NYU – 1:59.98 Nicole Ranile, NYU – 2:00.34 Anna Axas, Kenyon – 2:02.05 Samantha Kilcoyne, Williams – 2:02.21 Abigail Smith, PP – 2:02.37 Augusta Lewis, CMS – 2:02.67 Lara Wujciak, Tufts – 2:03.15

With a stunning back half, Chicago’s Alesha Kelly snatched the 200 fly title away from NYU’s Caitlin Marshall, who had led through the first 140 yards. Marshall was out in 26.91, while the rest of the field was bunched up in 27-lows. Kelly moved from seventh place at the 50 to second at the 100 with a split of 29.9. She turned at nearly exactly the same time as Marshall at the 150 wall, then came home .06 faster to get the win by .10, 1:59.88 to 1:58.98.

NYU’s Nicole Ranile was all alone in third place from the 100 onward. She finished less than half a body behind the winners with 2:00.34.

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Finals

Podium:

Frank Applebaum, CMS – 1:43.96 MEET / D3 RECORD Justin Finkel, Connecticut – 1:44.32 Jesse Ssengonzi, Chicago – 1:45.68 Avery Clapp, JHU – 1:46.25 Ethan Schrier, Tufts – 1:47.20 Aleksander Tarczynski, Carnegie Mellon – 1:47.89 Drew Scheib, RIT – 1:47.97 Matthew Walker, WashU – 1:48.22

Frank Applebaum of Claremont-Mudd-Scripps successfully defended his 2022 title in the 200 fly, signing a new meet and NCAA Division III record of 1:43.96 in the process. Applebaum went out like a rocket, turing in 23.16 at the first 50. Jesse Ssengonzi of Chicago was right behind, in 23.29.

Applebaum pulled out to a body-length lead by the 100 with 49.64. Ssengonzi and Ethan Schreier of Tufts trailed in 50.5 and 50.6, respectively.

On the third 50, Applebaum maintained his one-body advantage, but this time it was Justin Finkel of Connecticut College who was in second place, as he split a massive 26.62 on his third 50 to pass Ssengonzi and Schreier.

Applebaum came home in 27.2 to lock in his win with 1:43.96. Finkel had the fastest last 50 in the field with 26.5 to finish with half a body of Applebaum. Ssengonzi was third in 1:45.68, while Avery Clapp of Johns Hopkins got past Schreier for fourth (1:46.25).

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 53.46 – Celia Oberholzer (2013)

2022 Winner: 53.69 – Jessica Flynn, NYU

Podium:

Olivia Smith, Kenyon – 54.00 Megan Jungers, Emory – 54.53 Kate Augustyn, MIT – 54.77 Jessica Flynn, NYU – 55.00 Sara Kraus, Hope – 55.44 Penelope Celtnieks, Emory – 55.58 Ionna Georgopoulou, Chicago – 55.63 Katie Hermann, Hope – 56.06

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 46.54 – Adam Janicki, MIT (2023)

2022 Winner: 46.45 – Jack Wadsworth

Podium:

Tanner Filion, Whitman – 45.75 Liam McDonnell, JCU – 46.59 Adam Janicki, MIT – 46.85 Djordje Dragojlovic, Kenyon – 46.90 Nathaniel Berry – Bates – 47.05 Jack Watson, Rowan – 47.36 Alexander McCormick, WashU – 47.61 Eric Lundgren, Tufts – 47.75

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 59.77 – KT Kustritz (2018)

2022 Winner: 59.79 – Edenna Chen

Podium:

Jennah Fadely, Kenyon – 59.94 Alexandra Gill, PP – 1:01.21 Kinsey Brooks, Mary Washington – 1:01.51 Edenna Chen, MIT – 1:01.58 Charlotte Wishnack, Williams – 1:01.85 Amanda Wager, Williams – 1:01.89 Anna Glowniak, Emory – 1:02.30 Christina Crane, Denison – 1:02.62

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 50.94 – Andrew Wilson, Emory (2017)

2022 Winner: 52.71 – Luke Rodarte, Cal Lutheran

Podium:

Jacob Meyer, Emory – 52.87 Garrett Clasen, Chicago – 53.03 Jason Hamilton, Emory – 53.26 Jacob Grover, Williams – 53.79 Richard Kurlich, Denison – 53.85 Henri Bonnault, Emory – 53.97 Elijah Venos, Denison – 54.12 Jonah Venos – JCU – 54.91

Women’s 1-Meter Diving – Finals

NCAA Record: 515.90 – Danica Roskos (2011)

2022 Winner: 487.40 – Elizabeth Cron, Chicago

Women’s 800 Freestyle Relay – Fastest Heat

NCAA D3 Record: 7:13.51 – Emory (2018)

2022 Winner: 7:19.17 – Tufts

Men’s 800 Freestyle Relay – Fastest Heat