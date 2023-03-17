2023 Division I Women’s NCAAs: Alex Walsh Swims 3:57.24, #5 Performance All-Time

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
Virginia junior Alex Walsh captured the 400 IM NCAA title tonight, winning in a time of 3:57.24. That was a personal best for Walsh by 0.01 seconds, as she won the event in a 3:57.25 a year ago.
Walsh led for the whole race, getting out to a fast start, and holding on for the win. Walsh won the title by over two seconds, finishing ahead of teammate Ella Nelson who was second in a 3:59.54.
The Virginia junior now holds two of the six fastest times in history.
Top Performances Rankings:
- Ella Eastin, 3:54.60, Stanford, 2018
- Katie Ledecky, 3:56.53, Stanford, 2018
- Katinka Hosszu, 3:56.54, USC, 2012
- Ella Eastin, 3:57.03, Stanford, 2019
- Alex Walsh, 3:57.24, Virginia, 2023
- Alex Walsh, 3:57.25, Virginia, 2022
Missing sims and grimes
Where’s the video? Please 🙂
I really wish she trained for this event long course. I would love to see what she could do. He strength is her swimming, not her underwaters, so like her 200 IM LC, I think she could have something special in this event too.
Sims was faster with a 3:56 in December.
and grimes with a 3:57.0