2023 Division I Women’s NCAAs: Alex Walsh Swims 3:57.24, #5 Performance All-Time

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Virginia junior Alex Walsh captured the 400 IM NCAA title tonight, winning in a time of 3:57.24. That was a personal best for Walsh by 0.01 seconds, as she won the event in a 3:57.25 a year ago.

Walsh led for the whole race, getting out to a fast start, and holding on for the win. Walsh won the title by over two seconds, finishing ahead of teammate Ella Nelson who was second in a 3:59.54.

The Virginia junior now holds two of the six fastest times in history.

Top Performers Rankings:

  1. Ella Eastin, 3:54.60, Stanford, 2018
  2. Katie Ledecky, 3:56.53, Stanford, 2018
  3. Katinka Hosszu, 3:56.54, USC, 2012
  4. Alex Walsh, 3:57.24, Virginia, 2023
  5. Caitlin Leverenz, 3:57.89, Cal, 2012

Top Performances Rankings:

  1. Ella Eastin, 3:54.60, Stanford, 2018
  2. Katie Ledecky, 3:56.53, Stanford, 2018
  3. Katinka Hosszu, 3:56.54, USC, 2012
  4. Ella Eastin, 3:57.03, Stanford, 2019
  5. Alex Walsh, 3:57.24, Virginia, 2023
  6. Alex Walsh, 3:57.25, Virginia, 2022

Wanna Sprite?
26 minutes ago

Missing sims and grimes

Miss M
32 minutes ago

Where’s the video? Please 🙂

eye guy
55 minutes ago

I really wish she trained for this event long course. I would love to see what she could do. He strength is her swimming, not her underwaters, so like her 200 IM LC, I think she could have something special in this event too.

Pacific Whirl
1 hour ago

Sims was faster with a 3:56 in December.

jeff
Reply to  Pacific Whirl
59 minutes ago

and grimes with a 3:57.0

