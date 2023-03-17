2023 Division I Women’s NCAAs: Alex Walsh Swims 3:57.24, #5 Performance All-Time

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Virginia junior Alex Walsh captured the 400 IM NCAA title tonight, winning in a time of 3:57.24. That was a personal best for Walsh by 0.01 seconds, as she won the event in a 3:57.25 a year ago.

Walsh led for the whole race, getting out to a fast start, and holding on for the win. Walsh won the title by over two seconds, finishing ahead of teammate Ella Nelson who was second in a 3:59.54.

The Virginia junior now holds two of the six fastest times in history.

Top Performers Rankings:

Ella Eastin, 3:54.60, Stanford, 2018 Katie Ledecky, 3:56.53, Stanford, 2018 Katinka Hosszu, 3:56.54, USC, 2012 Alex Walsh, 3:57.24, Virginia, 2023 Caitlin Leverenz, 3:57.89, Cal, 2012

Top Performances Rankings: