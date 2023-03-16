2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

TOP 10 TEAMS THRU DAY 1

Virginia – 80 Texas – 64 Cal – 56 Stanford – 52 NC State – 44 es vcasTennessee/Louisville – 40 (tie) Ohio State – 38 Indiana – 34 Georgia – 30

DAY 2 FINALS HEAT SHEET

It’s the first full session of finals at the 2023 Women’s Division I NCAAs. There’s a full slate of individual events, relays, and diving in store during the session. That includes the finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 1-meter diving, along with timed finals of the 200 freestyle relay to close out the night.

Teammates Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh cruised to the first and third seeds in the 200 IM during prelims. 2022 runner-up Torri Huske sits between them as the second overall qualifier in 1:52.38, but expect this race to be all about the duo from Virginia. At ACCs, Douglass scared Walsh’s NCAA and American records with a 1:50.15, and will take another run at claiming the records for herself tonight. Walsh won’t just hand it to her though, and it should be a great race between them for the title.

In the 50 free, their teammate Gretchen Walsh is the top qualifier by .38 of a second. She cruised to 21.00 in prelims, with Maggie MacNeil sitting second in 21.38. Both have been sub-21 before, and it looks like it will take that to win the title. We’ll still be on record watch in this event, as Walsh lowered the NCAA and American records to 20.83 at ACCs. Speaking of the ACC, they dominated the 50 free this morning; six out of the eight finalists swim in that conference.

A. Walsh swam on both relays yesterday, so Virginia is going to have to leave her off one, and it could be the 200 freestyle relay. However, Douglass and G. Walsh will be back in action there, along with Lexi Cuomo. Last month, they reset their NCAA record in the event, and they’ll look to bring it even lower tonight.

After a quiet morning in the 500 freestyle, Erica Sullivan is the favorite to claim the title. She’s the top seed in 4:36.51. Wisconsin’s Abby Carlson had a great back half during prelims though and ate into a large part of the gap between her and Sullivan. She could surprise in the final, as could Rachel Stege, Kensey McMahon, or Sullivan’s own teammate Olivia Bray.

500 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) 4:24.06 — 2017

Meet Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) — 2017

American Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) — 2017

US Open Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) — 2017

Pool Record: 4:33.09, Paige Madden (Virginia) — 2020

2022 Champion: Lia Thomas (Penn) — 4:33.24

Top 8:

Fifth-year Kensey McMahon came into the meet as the 23rd seed and now she is the national champion. It was an exciting race to start off the session as the lead changed hands several times and there were five swimmers bunched together heading into the touch.

Olivia Bray led the field through the first 200, flipping at 1:48.38. Then, the SEC champion Rachel Stege took control for Georgia, and lead for about a 100 yards before McMahon took over. Once she grabbed the lead, McMahon didn’t surrender it again, holding off pushes from Bray, Erica Sullivan, Abby Carlson, and Stege.

After posting a lifetime best to qualify sixth, McMahon dropped another 1.19 seconds off her best to win the event in 4:36.62. Wisconsin sophomore Carlson used a strong back half to take second, while Texas teammates Bray and Sullivan finished third and fourth. Bray, who only began to really swim this event collegiately this year, swam another lifetime best for third with a 4:37.02. Sullivan was .26 seconds behind her in 4:37.28. Her prelims time would have been fast enough to win.

Last year’s runner-up Emma Weyant was sixth, a bit behind the main bunch in 4:38.96.

Tennessee sophomore Julia Mrozinski won the ‘B’ final for the second straight year in 4:37.34.

200 YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

Top 8:

Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 1:48.37 Torri Huske (Stanford) – 1:50.06 Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 1:50.07 Ella Nelson (Virginia) – 1:53.13 Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin) – 1:53.56 Emma Sticklen (Texas) – 1:54.09 Abby Hay (Louisville) – 1:54.62 Sarah Foley (Duke) – 1:54.96

Well, that certainly lived up to the hype. The women’s 200 IM was one of the marquee events of the meet and the swimmers delivered, with Kate Douglass, Torri Huske, and Alex Walsh all getting under the old NCAA and American records.

It was Douglass right from the start though, as she left no doubt about who the winner was going to be. She led from wire-to-wire, out-splitting Huske on the butterfly, 23.51 to 23.56. She kept the pedal down on the backstroke with a 27.40 split, then splitting 31.38 on breast and bringing it home in a blistering 26.08. Post-race, she said that she really wanted to break 1:50 and she certainly did that, blowing past that barrier with a 1:48.37 and smashing the NCAA and American records by 1.71 seconds.

Huske lost her grip on second place to Walsh during the breaststroke leg, but roared home in 26.42 to repeat as the NCAA runner-up. As we said, she was also under the old record and the swim is also a massive personal best for her, as her old mark was 1:51.81. She out-touched Walsh by one-hundredth, which is a big upset as Douglass and Walsh were heavily favored to go 1-2; the defending champion grabbed third in 1:50.07, also under her old record.

Virginia got a 1-3-4 finish, as Ella Nelson took fourth in 1:53.13.

50 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS

Top 8:

1-Meter Diving — FINALS

NCAA Record: 365.75, Mia Vallee (Miami (FL)) — 2022

Meet Record: 365.75, Mia Vallee (Miami (FL)) — 2022

Pool Record: 364.30, Lauren Reedy (Missouri) — 2017

2022 Champion: Mia Vallee (Miami (FL)) — 365.75

Top 8:

200 Freestyle Relay — TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:23.87, Virginia (K. Douglass, G. Walsh, A. Cuomo, A. Walsh) — 2023

Meet Record: 1:24.55, California (M. Murphy, K. McLaughlin, A. Bilquist, A. Weitzeil) — 2019

American Record: 1:23.87, Virginia (K. Douglass, G. Walsh, A. Cuomo, A. Walsh) — 2023

US Open Record: 1:23.87, Virginia (K. Douglass, G. Walsh, A. Cuomo, A. Walsh) — 2023

Pool Record: 1:26.38, Alabama (K. Antoniou, M. Scott, K. Winter, C. Dupre) — 2021

2022 Champion: Virginia (K. Douglass, A. Walsh, A. Cuomo, G. Walsh) — 1:24.96

Top 8: