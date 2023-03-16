2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Pick ’em Contest
- Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
TOP 10 TEAMS THRU DAY 1
- Virginia – 80
- Texas – 64
- Cal – 56
- Stanford – 52
- NC State – 44
- es vcasTennessee/Louisville – 40
- (tie)
- Ohio State – 38
- Indiana – 34
- Georgia – 30
It’s the first full session of finals at the 2023 Women’s Division I NCAAs. There’s a full slate of individual events, relays, and diving in store during the session. That includes the finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 1-meter diving, along with timed finals of the 200 freestyle relay to close out the night.
Teammates Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh cruised to the first and third seeds in the 200 IM during prelims. 2022 runner-up Torri Huske sits between them as the second overall qualifier in 1:52.38, but expect this race to be all about the duo from Virginia. At ACCs, Douglass scared Walsh’s NCAA and American records with a 1:50.15, and will take another run at claiming the records for herself tonight. Walsh won’t just hand it to her though, and it should be a great race between them for the title.
In the 50 free, their teammate Gretchen Walsh is the top qualifier by .38 of a second. She cruised to 21.00 in prelims, with Maggie MacNeil sitting second in 21.38. Both have been sub-21 before, and it looks like it will take that to win the title. We’ll still be on record watch in this event, as Walsh lowered the NCAA and American records to 20.83 at ACCs. Speaking of the ACC, they dominated the 50 free this morning; six out of the eight finalists swim in that conference.
A. Walsh swam on both relays yesterday, so Virginia is going to have to leave her off one, and it could be the 200 freestyle relay. However, Douglass and G. Walsh will be back in action there, along with Lexi Cuomo. Last month, they reset their NCAA record in the event, and they’ll look to bring it even lower tonight.
After a quiet morning in the 500 freestyle, Erica Sullivan is the favorite to claim the title. She’s the top seed in 4:36.51. Wisconsin’s Abby Carlson had a great back half during prelims though and ate into a large part of the gap between her and Sullivan. She could surprise in the final, as could Rachel Stege, Kensey McMahon, or Sullivan’s own teammate Olivia Bray.
500 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) 4:24.06 — 2017
- Meet Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) — 2017
- American Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) — 2017
- US Open Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) — 2017
- Pool Record: 4:33.09, Paige Madden (Virginia) — 2020
- 2022 Champion: Lia Thomas (Penn) — 4:33.24
Top 8:
- Kensey McMahon (Alabama) – 4:36.62
- Abby Carlson (Wisconsin) – 4:36.96
- Olivia Bray (Texas) – 4:37.02
- Erica Sullivan (Texas) – 4:37.28
- Rachel Stege (Georgia) – 4:37.32
- Emma Weyant (Florida) – 4:38.46
- Ching Hwee Gan (Indiana) – 4:38.91
- Dune Coetzee (Georgia) – 4:40.58
Fifth-year Kensey McMahon came into the meet as the 23rd seed and now she is the national champion. It was an exciting race to start off the session as the lead changed hands several times and there were five swimmers bunched together heading into the touch.
Olivia Bray led the field through the first 200, flipping at 1:48.38. Then, the SEC champion Rachel Stege took control for Georgia, and lead for about a 100 yards before McMahon took over. Once she grabbed the lead, McMahon didn’t surrender it again, holding off pushes from Bray, Erica Sullivan, Abby Carlson, and Stege.
After posting a lifetime best to qualify sixth, McMahon dropped another 1.19 seconds off her best to win the event in 4:36.62. Wisconsin sophomore Carlson used a strong back half to take second, while Texas teammates Bray and Sullivan finished third and fourth. Bray, who only began to really swim this event collegiately this year, swam another lifetime best for third with a 4:37.02. Sullivan was .26 seconds behind her in 4:37.28. Her prelims time would have been fast enough to win.
Last year’s runner-up Emma Weyant was sixth, a bit behind the main bunch in 4:38.96.
Tennessee sophomore Julia Mrozinski won the ‘B’ final for the second straight year in 4:37.34.
200 YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
NCAA Record: 1:50.08, Alex Walsh (Virginia) — 2022 Meet Record: 1:50.08, Alex Walsh (Virginia) — 2022 American Record: 1:50.08, Alex Walsh (Virginia) — 2022 US Open Record: 1:50.08, Alex Walsh (Virginia) — 2022 Pool Record: 1:50.92, Kate Douglass (Virginia) — 2020
- 2022 Champion: Alex Walsh (Virginia) — 1:50.08
Top 8:
- Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 1:48.37
- Torri Huske (Stanford) – 1:50.06
- Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 1:50.07
- Ella Nelson (Virginia) – 1:53.13
- Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin) – 1:53.56
- Emma Sticklen (Texas) – 1:54.09
- Abby Hay (Louisville) – 1:54.62
- Sarah Foley (Duke) – 1:54.96
Well, that certainly lived up to the hype. The women’s 200 IM was one of the marquee events of the meet and the swimmers delivered, with Kate Douglass, Torri Huske, and Alex Walsh all getting under the old NCAA and American records.
It was Douglass right from the start though, as she left no doubt about who the winner was going to be. She led from wire-to-wire, out-splitting Huske on the butterfly, 23.51 to 23.56. She kept the pedal down on the backstroke with a 27.40 split, then splitting 31.38 on breast and bringing it home in a blistering 26.08. Post-race, she said that she really wanted to break 1:50 and she certainly did that, blowing past that barrier with a 1:48.37 and smashing the NCAA and American records by 1.71 seconds.
Huske lost her grip on second place to Walsh during the breaststroke leg, but roared home in 26.42 to repeat as the NCAA runner-up. As we said, she was also under the old record and the swim is also a massive personal best for her, as her old mark was 1:51.81. She out-touched Walsh by one-hundredth, which is a big upset as Douglass and Walsh were heavily favored to go 1-2; the defending champion grabbed third in 1:50.07, also under her old record.
Virginia got a 1-3-4 finish, as Ella Nelson took fourth in 1:53.13.
50 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 20.83, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) — 2023
- Meet Record: 20.84, Kate Douglass (Virginia) — 2022
- American Record: 20.83, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) — 2023
- US Open Record: 20.83, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) — 2023
- Pool Record: 20.94, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2022
- 2022 Champion: Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 20.84
Top 8:
1-Meter Diving — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 365.75, Mia Vallee (Miami (FL)) — 2022
- Meet Record: 365.75, Mia Vallee (Miami (FL)) — 2022
- Pool Record: 364.30, Lauren Reedy (Missouri) — 2017
- 2022 Champion: Mia Vallee (Miami (FL)) — 365.75
Top 8:
200 Freestyle Relay — TIMED FINAL
- NCAA Record: 1:23.87, Virginia (K. Douglass, G. Walsh, A. Cuomo, A. Walsh) — 2023
- Meet Record: 1:24.55, California (M. Murphy, K. McLaughlin, A. Bilquist, A. Weitzeil) — 2019
- American Record: 1:23.87, Virginia (K. Douglass, G. Walsh, A. Cuomo, A. Walsh) — 2023
- US Open Record: 1:23.87, Virginia (K. Douglass, G. Walsh, A. Cuomo, A. Walsh) — 2023
- Pool Record: 1:26.38, Alabama (K. Antoniou, M. Scott, K. Winter, C. Dupre) — 2021
- 2022 Champion: Virginia (K. Douglass, A. Walsh, A. Cuomo, G. Walsh) — 1:24.96
Top 8:
is KD leading off later?
Douglass’ time is about 1.2 seconds slower than the 200 back and 1.1 faster than the 200 fly. That puts the “equivalent” men’s time at between 1:36.2 and 1:36.9
Maggie racing with a giant gold ring is a choice.
Proportionally vs. Marchand’s best times (men’s yards record and reigning lc world champ), Douglass’ 1:48.37 would be worth a 2:07.82 long course.
Proportionally vs. Walsh’s best times (previous women’s yards record and reigning lc world champ), Douglass’ 1:48.37 would be worth a 2:05.17 long course
Kate Douglass please time trial a 50 free 😭
she will probably lead off 200 free relay
well she can always leadoff the 200 free relay and do it that way
Wanna see Maxine Parker in an LCM 50 fr. She is SOOO far behind after both UWDs but makes it up so fast.
Gotta say…that was an impressive swim for Torri. She breaks Ella Eastin’s epic record. I feel bad for Alex Walsh – but she still went a best time.
And don’t even get me started on KAte Douglass – ICONIC and HISTORIC
KATE DOUGLASS ON A TEAR