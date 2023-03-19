2023 NCAA Division III Championships – Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 NCAA Division III Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

SATURDAY FINALS HEAT SHEETS

Top 10 Women’s Teams After Day 3

Denison 350.5 Emory 292 Kenyon 280 NYU 216 Williams 214 Tufts 211.5 Chicago 203.5 MIT 173 Pomona-Pitzer 151.5 Amherst 95

Top 10 Men’s Teams After Day 3

Emory 359.5 Kenyon 354.5 Chicago 270 MIT 173 Williams 167 Johns Hopkins 145 Wash U. MO 139 Denison 110 Tufts 100.5 Carnegie Mellon 100

It’s the last day of competition at the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships. We’ll conclude with finals in the women’s and men’s 1650 free, 100 free, 200 back, 200 breast, the men’s 3-meter diving, and the women’s and men’s 400 free relays.

Women’s 1650 Freestyle – Fastest Heat

NCAA D3 Record: 16:21.44 – Sarah Thompson, Williams (2015)

2022 Winner: 16:33.24 – Kristin Cornish, Johns Hopkins

Podium:

Kristin Cornish, Johns Hopkins – 16:29.78 Taryn Wisner, Denison – 16:40.24 Tara Witkowski, Denison – 16:45.27 Lily Codd, Williams – 16:51.74 Caitlin Marshall, NYU – 16:56.74 Jada Chatoor, Emory – 16:58.04 Georgia Basin, NYU – 17:00.13 Molly Haag, Kenyon – 17:01.60

Defending champion and Johns Hopkins sophomore Kristin Cornish was out quickly, getting ahead of the field by a body length at the 100. She was slightly ahead of last year’s pace at the 200 with 1:53.99, followed by Denison sophomore Taryn Wisner and Tufts freshman Madeleine Dunn. At the 400, she was .8 ahead of her 2022 time, with Wisner about three bodies back. Denison junior Tara Witkowski had moved into third place ahead of Dunn.

The first three places remained intact, while behind them Williams freshman Lily Codd moved into fourth place from lane 1.

By the 800, Cornish was more than 2 seconds ahead of her pace from a year ago, splitting 1:00s on her 100s and gaining about half a body on the field with each 100. Wisner was splitting 1:01-mids and Witkowski, 1:02-mids.

At the 1000, Cornish led by about half a pool length. Wisner and Witkowski began to descend but the gulf was too wide to catch Cornish.

Cornish finished with 16:29.78. Wisner came in second with 16:40.24, ahead of teammate Witkowski (16:45.27).

Caitlin Marshall and Georgia Basil of NYU, the two fastest out of the morning heats, made the podium at fifth and seventh.

Men’s 1650 Freestyle – Fastest Heat

NCAA D3 Record: 14:56.44 – Arthur Conover, Kenyon (2016)

2022 Winner: 15:13.37 – Kellen Roddy, Johns Hopkins

Podium:

Kellen Roddy, JHU – 15:15.86 Mason Kelber, WashU – 15:19.50 Connor Vincent, NYU – 15:22.02 Samuel Dienstag, Brandeis – 15:26.49 Lucas Lang, C-M-S – 15:28.47 Thomas Pritchard, NYU – 15:31.21 Luke Landis, Denison – 15:33.43 Lucas Conrads, Denison – 15:34.50

NYU sophomore Connor Vincent got off to the early lead in a tightly-bunched field. He was slightly ahead at the 200, the 300, and 400, with defending champion Kellen Roddy of Johns Hopkins just behind. At the 500, WashU’s Mason Kelber moved to the front from out in lane 1.

Kelber held on through the 800, when Roddy began his descent. The Hopkins junior took over at the 850 and never looked back. He was a body length ahead by the 900, two bodies at the 1100, and three bodies at the 1200. Roddy finished in 15:15.86, just 2.5 seconds off last year’s winning time.

Behind Roddy, Vincent had begun to challenge Kelber and they flipped together at the 1500 wall. Kelber still had another gear, though, and he put his legs into it and came home 2.5 seconds faster to take second place in 15:19.50.

Brandeis junior Samuel Dienstag, who had been trading fourth/fifth place with CMS sophomore Lucas Lang throughout the 66 laps, powered home to get that win by two full seconds.

Denison’s Luke Landis, the winner of the morning heats, finished seventh overall.

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 48.98 – Kendra Stern, Amherst (2010)

2022 Winner: 49.90 – Emmie Mirus, Kenyon

Podium:

Emory senior Caroline Maki was out first, leading the field at the 50 in 23.72. Just behind her was Tufts freshman Lily Klinginsmith. Klinginsmith came home half a second faster to get the win in 49.28. Maki was able to hang on for second place, despite being outsplit by Denison senior Tara Culibrk on the back half.

Chicago freshman Emily Xu held off Kenyon senior Alexandra White to grab fourth place, 50.33 to 50.45. White, who was in eighth place at the halfway point, passed Emory’s Taylor Leone (50.45), Hamilton’s Sam Karlson (50.46), and Pomona-Pitzer’s Alexandra Turvey (50.91).

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 42.98 – Oliver Smith, Emory (2018)

2022 Winner: 43.36 – Tobe Obochi, MIT

Podium:

Djordje Dragojlovic, Kenyon – 43.32 James McChesney, TCNJ – 43.46 Nick Goudie, Emory – 43.58 (TIE) Jacob Heeres, Calvin / Pat Pema, Emory – 44.44 – Colin Lafave, Emory – 44.70 Noah Holstege, Calvin – 44.96 Nathaniel Berry, Bates – 45.05

It was a wire-to-wire win in the men’s 100 free final for Kenyon freshman Djordje Dragojlovic. Out quickly in 20.65, he was three-tenths ahead of Emory’s Nick Goudie at the 50 wall. Dragojlovic came home in 22.67 to secure the win in 43.32.

TCNJ junior James McChesney’s second half was the fastest in the field, with 22.42, and he was able to eke out a second-place finish ahead of Goudie with 43.46.

Goudie stopped the clock at 43.58. His teammate Pat Pema, tied with McChesney in fourth place at the halfway mark, wound tied with Calvin’s Jacob Heeres at the finish; both seniors hit the wall together at 44.44.

Women’s 200 Backstroke – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 1:55.67 – Crile Hart, Kenyon (2018)

2022 Winner: 1:56.54 – Crile Hart, Kenyon

Podium:

Chicago sophomore Elizabella Forest got things started with 27.30 to lead the field at the 50. Kenyon’s Olivia Smith was a tenth behind, with MIT’s Kate Augustyn another .17 back.

Forest was still in front at the 100 but Williams sophomore Sophia Verkleeren was making her move. By the 150, Verkleeren was up by three-tenths over MIT sophomore Augustyn, who had moved past Forest into second place. NYU sophomore Jessica Flynn closed in on Forest, as well.

Over the final 50, Verkleeren remained out front while Augustyn tried to close in on her. It was Verkleeren at the finish in 1:57.66 to Augustyn’s 1:57.97. Flynn took third in 1:59.21.

Kenyon’s Olivia Smith got past Forest to take fourth place with 2:00.51.

Men’s 200 Backstroke – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 1:41.49 – Tanner Filion, Whitman (2022)

2022 Winner: 1:41.49 – Tanner Filion, Whitman

Podium:

Whitman senior Tanner Filion defended his 2022 title and clobbered his NCAA Division III and meet records at the same time. It was his second national record in as many nights; he broke the 100 back record on Friday.

Filion went out quickly; he was already up by a body length at the 50 with 22.91. Kenyon’s Yurii Kosian, swimming in lane 8, flipped in second place with 23.83.

Filion extended his lead with every 50. He was 24.9 on the second 50, beating the field by well over a second. He came home in 26.44 / 26.92 for a final time of 1:41.17.

MIT senior Adam Janicki and WashU junior Alexander McCormick tied for second place behind Filion, touching in 1:43.59.

Eric Lundgren of Tufts touched out Kosian for fourth, 1:44.76 to 1:44.94.

Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 2:10.06 – Jordyn Wentzel, St. Kate’s (2022)

2022 Winner: 2:10.06 – Jordyn Wentzel, St. Kate’s

Podium:

Kenyon sophomore Jennah Fadely went out with an aggressive first 50 to lead the pack with 29.32. The only other sub-30 was Williams junior Amanda Wager in lane 4. Wager took over the lead at the 100, outsplitting Fadely by .73 on the second 50 to turn in 1:02.90 to Fadely’s 1:03.13. Jordyn Wentzel, the defending champion, was in third place with 1:03.61.

Wager split 34.0 on the third 50, while Wentzel went 33.88 to pull even with Fadely (34.3).

The last 50 was all guts, as Fadely clocked a 33.79 to rocket past Wager for the win. She stopped the clock at 2:11.22, while Wager just held off Wentzel for second place, 2:11.92 to 2:12.04.

Williams sophomore Charlotte Wishnack held off the rest of the field with 2:14.55 to place fourth.

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 1:50.80 – Andrew Wilson, Emory (2017)

2022 Winner: 1:55.83 – Jason Hamilton, Emory

Podium:

Jason Hamilton, Emory – 1:53.77 Jacob Meyer, Emory – 1:56.65 Jacob Grover, Williams – 1:57.63 Justin Lum, Emory – 1:58.03 Anthony Fitzgerald, Wheaton – 1:58.24 Larry Yu, PP – 1:58.82 Richard Kurlich, Denison – 1:59.11 Andrew Karpenko, Swarthmore – 2:00.72

Defending champion and Emory fifth-year Jason Hamilton led wire-to-wire and won the 200 breast with 1:53.77, coming to the wall more than two body lengths ahead of teammate Jacob Meyer (1:56.65).

Jacob Grover of Williams touched third, robbing Emory of a 1-2-3 finish as he just touched out fifth-year Justin Lum, 1:57.63 to 1:58.03.

Hamilton was out in 25.75 and then proceeded to swim three 29s to beat his 2022 winning time by 2.1 seconds. Meyer was also 2.1 seconds faster than in last year’s final, when he placed 11th overall.

Men’s 3-Meter Diving – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 645.70 – Connor Dignan (2014)

2022 Winner: 561.80 – Israel Zavaleta, Kenyon

Podium:

Israel Zavaleta, Kenyon – 595.15 Lucas Bumgarner, Emory – 590.80 Kobe Tray, Williams – 508.05 Avery Balch, BSC – 493.25 James Kyle, CMU – 462.15 John Beuerlein, Rhodes – 454.55 Conor Compton, Alfred – 453.60 Mason Fishell, Kenyon – 437.95

Kenyon junior Israel Zavaleta swept the boards for the second year in a row, winning the 3-meter event with 595.15 points after claiming the 1-meter crown on Thursday. Emory senior Lucas Bumgarner was runner-up again, having placed second last year as well. Both divers improved on their 2022 scores by over 20 points.

Zavaleta got off to a strong start and led the first round, but fell to seventh place with a missed forward 4 1/2 somersault tuck in round 2. His third dive, a back 2 1/2 somersault pike, garnered 63 points and put him back on top, where he stayed for the rest of the contest. His highest-scoring dive came in the next round when he nailed a reverse 3 1/2 somersault tuck for 71.75 points.

Women’s 400 Freestyle Relay – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 3:18.46 – Emory (2018)

2022 Winner: 3:20.86 – Emory

Podium:

Tufts – 3:21.66 NYU – 3:21.77 Denison – 3:21.82 Emory – 3:23.06 Chicago – 3:24.59 Pomona-Pitzer – 3:25.00 Kenyon – 3:26.29 Williams – 3:26.41

With a stunning finish, Tufts touched out NYU (3:21.71) and (Denison 3:21.82) over the last fifteen yards to win the 400 free relay with 3:21.66. Claire Brennan (50.94), Katelin Isakoff (50.68), Jillian Cudney (51.00), and Lily Klinginsmith (49.04) contributed to the victory.

NYU got off to an early lead with Kaley McIntyre (49.35). She was followed by Isabel Oldham (50.46), Bella Brosvik (51.81), and Jessica Flynn (50.09).

Denison, who had pulled to the lead after the third leg, couldn’t keep up with Tufts and NYU at the end. The Big Red’s quartet consisted of Tara Culibrk (49.66), Phoebe Ferguson (50.63), Esme Wright (50.74), and Amber Croonquist (50.79).

Men’s 400 Freestyle Relay – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 2:53.59 – Kenyon (2012)

2022 Winner: 2:54.38 – MIT

Podium:

Kenyon – 2:54.34 Chicago – 2:55.79 Emory – 2:56.87 Tufts – 3:58.77 Calvin – 2:58.97 Carnegie Mellon – 2:59.37 Pomona-Pitzer – 2:59.69 TCNJ – 3:01.24

Emory was out first, leading after the first two legs, but Kenyon rocketed to the front of the pack on the third leg and held on through the finish. The Owls’ quartet consisted of Marko Krtinic (44.12), Daniel Brooks (44.01), Cherantha De Silva (43.59), and Djordje Dragojlovic (42.62) for a combined 2:54.34. Kenyon came within .75 of the national record that they set in 2012.

Chicago, after starting off in their place, past Emory on the second leg and held their place until the touch. Garrett Clasen (44.30), Sebastien Vernhes (44.06), Kyle Garcia (43.93), and Arthur Kiselnikov (43.50) combined for 2:55.79.

Emory came in third with Nick Goudie (43.75), Pat Pema (44.16), Caden Bjornstad (44.76) and Colin Lafave (44.20) going 2:56.87.

FINAL WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES

Denison 464.5 Emory 385 Kenyon 383 Williams 307 NYU 301 Tufts 296.5 Chicago 266.5 MIT 222 Pomona-Pitzer 202.5 Hope College 132 Johns Hopkins 126.5 Amherst 101 Claremont MS 74 Ithaca 69 Carnegie Mellon 68 (TIE) Bowdoin / St. Kate’s 58 – Calvin 45 Trinity University 42 Bates 39.5 Mary Washington 36 Gustavus 30.5 Swarthmore 28 Hamilton 22 Colorado College 20 Case Western 19 Wash U. MO 16 (TIE) Wheaton (Ma) / Springfield 12 – St Olaf 9 SUNY Geneseo 8 Colby 6.5 (TIE) Kean / Centre 4 – Rowan 2 Albion 1

FINAL MEN’S TEAM SCORES