2023 SwimSwam NCAA Fantasy Draft: Live Scoring Updates

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Live Score (After Event 1)

Team GM Score 1 Taylor Ruck & Roll Ben 6 2 Knoxville Knuckelballers Coleman 5 2 Gabe And The Jetts Braden 5 3 Bathtub Pool Swimmers Yanyan 4

Prior to the 2023 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, myself, Braden Keith, Coleman Hodges, and Yanayan Li conducted the 2023 NCAA Championships Fantasy Draft. We each drafted eight swimmers (four men and four women) onto our teams. Using the scoring system shown below, we’ll be tracking which fantasy does the best across the women’s and men’s meets this week and next. In this article, you can find live scoring updates to stay up to date on how each team is doing points-wise.

2023 NCAA Draft Scoring System

Individual Gold: 6 points

Individual Silver: 5 points

Individual Bronze: 4 points

Individual 4th – 8th: 1 point

Individual NCAA/US Open/Fastest Relay Split In History: 3 points

Relay Gold: 3 points

Relay Silver: 2 points

Relay Bronze: 1 point

Relay NCAA/US Open Record: 1 point

DQ: – 2 points

As a reminder, here are the teams:

In addition to the live team scores at the top of this post, you can see an event-by-event breakdown as well as individual swimmer rankings, which we’ll update as the meets occur.

Event-By-Event Breakdown

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

Ben Coleman Yanyan Braden Cuomo: 4 Douglass: 4 Walsh (A): 4 Walsh (G): 4 Berkoff: 2 Bray: 1 Sticklen: 1 Total 6 5 4 4

Women’s 800 Freestyle Relay

Ben Coleman Yanyan Braden Total

Swimmer Rankings