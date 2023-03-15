2023 SwimSwam NCAA Fantasy Draft: Live Scoring Updates

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

by Ben Dornan 4

March 15th, 2023 College, News

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Live Score (After Event 1)

Team GM Score
1 Taylor Ruck & Roll Ben 6
2 Knoxville Knuckelballers Coleman 5
2 Gabe And The Jetts Braden 5
3 Bathtub Pool Swimmers Yanyan 4

Prior to the 2023 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, myself, Braden Keith, Coleman Hodges, and Yanayan Li conducted the 2023 NCAA Championships Fantasy Draft. We each drafted eight swimmers (four men and four women) onto our teams. Using the scoring system shown below, we’ll be tracking which fantasy does the best across the women’s and men’s meets this week and next. In this article, you can find live scoring updates to stay up to date on how each team is doing points-wise.

2023 NCAA Draft Scoring System

  • Individual Gold: 6 points
  • Individual Silver: 5 points
  • Individual Bronze: 4 points
  • Individual 4th – 8th: 1 point
  • Individual NCAA/US Open/Fastest Relay Split In History: 3 points
  • Relay Gold: 3 points
  • Relay Silver: 2 points
  • Relay Bronze: 1 point
  • Relay NCAA/US Open Record: 1 point
  • DQ: – 2 points

As a reminder, here are the teams:

TEAM KNOXVILLE KNUCKLEBALLERS TAYLOR RUCK & ROLL GABE AND THE JETTS BATHTUB POOL SWIMMERS
GM Coleman Ben Braden Yanyan
1 Kate Douglass (UVA) Leon Marchand (ASU) Gretchen Walsh (UVA) Alex Walsh (UVA)
2 Adam Chaney (UF) Jordan Crooks (TENN) Kelly Pash (TEX) Josh Liendo (UF)
3 Gabriel Jett (CAL) Erica Sullivan (TEX) Bjorn Seeliger (CAL) Torri Huske (STA)
4 Carson Foster (TEX) Katharine Berkoff (NC) Destin Lasco (CAL) Claire Curzan (STA)
5 Maggie MacNeil (LSU) Lexi Cuomo (UVA) Emma Sticklen (TEX) Hugo Gonzalez (CAL)
6 Grant House (ASU) Taylor Ruck (STA) Max McHugh (MINN) Lydia Jacoby (TEX)
7 Olivia Bray (TEX) Brooks Curry (LSU) Aimee Canny (UVA) Brendan Burns (IND)
8 Gabi Albiero (UL) Kacper Stokowski (NC) Aleksas Savickas (UF) David Johnston (TEX)

In addition to the live team scores at the top of this post, you can see an event-by-event breakdown as well as individual swimmer rankings, which we’ll update as the meets occur.

Event-By-Event Breakdown

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

Ben Coleman Yanyan Braden
Cuomo: 4 Douglass: 4 Walsh (A): 4 Walsh (G): 4
Berkoff: 2 Bray: 1 Sticklen: 1
Total 6 5 4 4

Women’s 800 Freestyle Relay

Ben Coleman Yanyan Braden
Total

Swimmer Rankings

Swimmer Team (School) Team (Fantasy) Points
=1 Kate Douglass Virginia Coleman 4
=1 Gretchen Walsh Virginia Braden 4
=1 Alex Walsh Virginia Yanyan 4
=1 Lexi Cuomo Virginia Ben 4
5 Katharine Berkoff NC State Ben 2
=6 Olivia Bray Texas Coleman 1
=6 Emma Sticklen Texas Braden 1

CanSwim 13
21 minutes ago

Shouldn’t Emma Sticklen get Braden another point?

1
0
Reply
Ben Dornan
Author
Reply to  CanSwim 13
13 minutes ago

Yes! Thanks

0
0
Reply
Ben Dornan
Author
32 minutes ago

In the text of the article, I am unbiased. In the comment section, I will be unabashedly hyping up my own team.

FIRST PLACE AFTER EVENT 1 LETS GOOOOOOOOO

Last edited 32 minutes ago by Ben Dornan
13
0
Reply
oxyswim
Reply to  Ben Dornan
1 minute ago

Cuomo looking like a really nice late round pickup now.

0
0
Reply

