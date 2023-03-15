2023 SwimSwam NCAA Fantasy Draft: Live Scoring Updates

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Live Score (After Event 1)
|
|Team
|GM
|Score
|1
|Taylor Ruck & Roll
|Ben
|6
|2
|Knoxville Knuckelballers
|Coleman
|5
|2
|Gabe And The Jetts
|Braden
|5
|3
|Bathtub Pool Swimmers
|Yanyan
|4
Prior to the 2023 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, myself, Braden Keith, Coleman Hodges, and Yanayan Li conducted the 2023 NCAA Championships Fantasy Draft. We each drafted eight swimmers (four men and four women) onto our teams. Using the scoring system shown below, we’ll be tracking which fantasy does the best across the women’s and men’s meets this week and next. In this article, you can find live scoring updates to stay up to date on how each team is doing points-wise.
2023 NCAA Draft Scoring System
- Individual Gold: 6 points
- Individual Silver: 5 points
- Individual Bronze: 4 points
- Individual 4th – 8th: 1 point
- Individual NCAA/US Open/Fastest Relay Split In History: 3 points
- Relay Gold: 3 points
- Relay Silver: 2 points
- Relay Bronze: 1 point
- Relay NCAA/US Open Record: 1 point
- DQ: – 2 points
As a reminder, here are the teams:
In addition to the live team scores at the top of this post, you can see an event-by-event breakdown as well as individual swimmer rankings, which we’ll update as the meets occur.
Event-By-Event Breakdown
Women’s 200 Medley Relay
|
|Ben
|Coleman
|Yanyan
|Braden
|
|Cuomo: 4
|Douglass: 4
|Walsh (A): 4
|Walsh (G): 4
|
|Berkoff: 2
|Bray: 1
|
|Sticklen: 1
|Total
|6
|5
|4
|4
Women’s 800 Freestyle Relay
|
|Ben
|Coleman
|Yanyan
|Braden
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total
|
|
|
|
Swimmer Rankings
|
|Swimmer
|Team (School)
|Team (Fantasy)
|Points
|=1
|Kate Douglass
|Virginia
|Coleman
|4
|=1
|Gretchen Walsh
|Virginia
|Braden
|4
|=1
|Alex Walsh
|Virginia
|Yanyan
|4
|=1
|Lexi Cuomo
|Virginia
|Ben
|4
|5
|Katharine Berkoff
|NC State
|Ben
|2
|=6
|Olivia Bray
|Texas
|Coleman
|1
|=6
|Emma Sticklen
|Texas
|Braden
|1
