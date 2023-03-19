Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen Walsh: “It’s such a privilege to even be able to say that I’m on this team”

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Gretchen Walsh shares what it was like winning the 100 freestyle tonight and helping Virginia win their third team title. Walsh, only a sophomore for Virginia, took home 6 golds and one silver at this meet and broke several NCAA records in the process. Most notable was her 48.26 in the 100 back.

