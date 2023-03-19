2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 4 Relay Analysis

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final relay of the 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships has been swum, and we’re back with another relay breakdown. This time, it’s in the 400 free relay, where the Virginia quartet of Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, Maxine Parker, and Gretchen Walsh won in a time of 3:05.84 to break the NCAA, US Open, and American record.

Douglass had the fastest relay leadoff, swimming a 46.37. Close behind her was Torri Huske, who swam a 46.59. Huske was just slightly off her best time of 46.46 that she clocked to finish second in the individual 100 free final earlier today. G. Walsh had the fastest rolling split of the field at 45.85, also just a bit off her 100 free winning time of 45.61. Other sub-47 relay splits came from A. Walsh, Taylor Ruck, and Laticia Lehigh-Transom.

Leadoffs

Team Swimmer Time Virginia Kate Douglass 46.37 Stanford Torri Huske 46.59 NC State Katharine Berkoff 47.06 Ohio State Katherin Zenick 47.14 Louisville Gabi Albiero 47.38 Texas Kelly Pash 47.87 Virginia Tech Sarah Shackelford 48.14 Florida Ekaterina Nikonova 48.19 Michigan Lindsay Flynn 48.39 Indiana Anna Peplowski 48.46 Cal Emma Davidson 48.5 Missouri Molly Gowans 48.63 Northwestern Lindsay Ervin 48.66 USC Anicka Delgado 48.71 Auburn Lexi Mulvihill 48.89 Tennessee Mona McSharry 48.93 Arkansas Bella Cothern 48.98 UNC Greer Pattison 48.99 Wisconsin Abby Carlson 49.07 UCLA Rachel Rhee 49.2 Duke Tatum Wall 49.25 Texas A&M Bobbi Kennett 49.38 Georgia Eboni McCarty 49.58 Hawaii Holly Nelson 49.62

Rolling Splits