2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 4 Relay Analysis

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
The final relay of the 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships has been swum, and we’re back with another relay breakdown. This time, it’s in the 400 free relay, where the Virginia quartet of Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, Maxine Parker, and Gretchen Walsh won in a time of 3:05.84 to break the NCAA, US Open, and American record.
Douglass had the fastest relay leadoff, swimming a 46.37. Close behind her was Torri Huske, who swam a 46.59. Huske was just slightly off her best time of 46.46 that she clocked to finish second in the individual 100 free final earlier today. G. Walsh had the fastest rolling split of the field at 45.85, also just a bit off her 100 free winning time of 45.61. Other sub-47 relay splits came from A. Walsh, Taylor Ruck, and Laticia Lehigh-Transom.
Leadoffs
|Team
|Swimmer
|Time
|Virginia
|Kate Douglass
|46.37
|Stanford
|Torri Huske
|46.59
|NC State
|Katharine Berkoff
|47.06
|Ohio State
|Katherin Zenick
|47.14
|Louisville
|Gabi Albiero
|47.38
|Texas
|Kelly Pash
|47.87
|Virginia Tech
|Sarah Shackelford
|48.14
|Florida
|Ekaterina Nikonova
|48.19
|Michigan
|Lindsay Flynn
|48.39
|Indiana
|Anna Peplowski
|48.46
|Cal
|Emma Davidson
|48.5
|Missouri
|Molly Gowans
|48.63
|Northwestern
|Lindsay Ervin
|48.66
|USC
|Anicka Delgado
|48.71
|Auburn
|Lexi Mulvihill
|48.89
|Tennessee
|Mona McSharry
|48.93
|Arkansas
|Bella Cothern
|48.98
|UNC
|Greer Pattison
|48.99
|Wisconsin
|Abby Carlson
|49.07
|UCLA
|Rachel Rhee
|49.2
|Duke
|Tatum Wall
|49.25
|Texas A&M
|Bobbi Kennett
|49.38
|Georgia
|Eboni McCarty
|49.58
|Hawaii
|Holly Nelson
|49.62
Rolling Splits
|Team
|Swimmer
|Time
|Virginia
|Gretchen Walsh
|45.85
|Virginia
|Alex Walsh
|46.58
|Stanford
|Taylor Ruck
|46.74
|Stanford
|Claire Curzan
|46.85
|Hawaii
|Laticia Lehigh Transon
|46.98
|Virginia
|Maxine Parker
|47.04
|Indiana
|Kristina Paegle
|47.2
|Louisville
|Christiana Regenauer
|47.24
|Tennessee
|Brooklyn Douthwright
|47.43
|Ohio State
|Amy Fulmer
|47.45
|Louisville
|Ella Welch
|47.46
|Louisville
|Julia Dennis
|47.49
|Florida
|Micayla Cronk
|47.57
|NC State
|Kylee Alons
|47.59
|Texas A&M
|Chloe Stepanek
|47.73
|NC State
|Abby Arens
|47.73
|Texas
|Olivia Bray
|47.81
|Virginia Tech
|Carmen Weiler Sastre
|47.85
|Ohio State
|Teresa Ivan
|47.86
|Indiana
|Ashley Turak
|47.94
|Cal
|Isabelle Stadden
|47.99
|Ohio State
|Catherine Russo
|48.07
|UNC
|Grace Countie
|48.09
|NC State
|Abbey Webb
|48.13
|Arkansas
|Kobie Melton
|48.21
|Tennessee
|Julia Mrozinski
|48.21
|Auburn
|Polina Nevmovenko
|48.23
|Florida
|Talia Bates
|48.26
|USC
|Hanna Henderson
|48.26
|Virginia Tech
|Emily Claesson
|48.32
|USC
|Elise Garcia
|48.33
|Stanford
|Amy Tang
|48.36
|Tennessee
|Sara Stotler
|48.37
|Northwestern
|Ally Larson
|48.4
|Texas
|Grace Cooper
|48.41
|UNC
|Olivia Nel
|48.42
|Wisconsin
|Phoebe Bacon
|48.43
|Virginia Tech
|Emma Atkinson
|48.45
|Texas
|Kyla Leibel
|48.5
|Arkansas
|Andrea Sansores
|48.51
|Auburn
|Meghan Lee
|48.55
|Missouri
|Sierra Smith
|48.57
|USC
|Hannah Kuchler
|48.58
|Georgia
|Zoie Hartman
|48.58
|Florida
|Katie Mack
|48.6
|Wisconsin
|Abbey Wanezek
|48.66
|Michigan
|Brady Kendall
|48.68
|Michigan
|Claire Newman
|48.7
|UCLA
|Claire Grover
|48.7
|Northwestern
|Jamie Brennan
|48.73
|Wisconsin
|Mackenzie McConagha
|48.75
|Cal
|Ayla Spitz
|48.76
|Cal
|McKenna Stone
|48.77
|Arkansas
|Alessia Ferraguti
|48.78
|Indiana
|Ella Ristic
|48.79
|UCLA
|Gizem Guvenc
|48.79
|UNC
|Sophie Lindner
|48.79
|Michigan
|Christey Liang
|48.81
|Texas A&M
|Jordan Buechler
|48.97
|Northwestern
|Ashley Strouse
|48.98
|Duke
|Sarah Snyder
|48.98
|Georgia
|Sloane Reinstein
|49.07
|Georgia
|Callie Dickinson
|49.13
|Duke
|Catherine Belyakov
|49.28
|UCLA
|Brooke Schaffer
|49.34
|Texas A&M
|Olivia Theall
|49.41
|Missouri
|Alex Moderski
|49.44
|Missouri
|Meredith Rees
|49.48
|Hawaii
|Anna Friedrich
|49.63
|Hawaii
|Gabby Scudamore
|49.67
|Auburn
|Emma Steckiel
|49.79
|Duke
|Yi Xuan Chang
|50.13