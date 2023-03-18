Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kate Douglass Swims 2:01.29 200 Breast To Break NCAA Record (RACE VIDEO)

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In her final individual NCAA race, Kate Douglass did what we all expected her to do—break the NCAA, US Open, and American record in the women’s 200 breast. This time, she swam a time of 2:01.29, shaving 0.14 seconds off her previous record time of 2:01.43 set at the 2023 Cavalier Invite. Douglass now has six out of the nine fastest performances ever in the 200 breast.

All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 200-Yard Breast:

  1. Kate Douglass, Virginia — 2:01.23 (2023)
  2. Kate Douglass, Virginia — 2:01.43 (2023)
  3. Kate Douglass, Virginia — 2:01.87 (2022)
  4. Kate Douglass, Virginia — 2:02.19 (2022)
  5. Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)/Lilly King, Indiana (2018) — 2:02.60
  6. Lilly King, Indiana (2019) — 2:02.90
  7. Alex Walsh, Virginia (2022) — 2:03.02
  8. Kate Douglass, Virginia — 2:03.14 (2022)

Douglass was out extremely quick on her front half, opening in a time of 58.29 that would have placed seventh overall in the individual 100 breast final. The only part of her race that wasn’t as fast as it was in her previous record was the last 50, where she was 0.39 seconds slower.

Comparative Splits:

Kate Douglass, 2023 NCAA Championships Kate Douglass, 2023 Cavalier Invite
50y 27.60 27.71
100y 30.69 30.88
150y 31.30 31.53
200y 31.70 31.31
Total 2:01.29 2:01.43

In addition, second-place finisher Anna Elendt also posted one of the fastest times in history, going 2:03.26. She is now tied with Bethany Galat as the third-fastest performer of all-time behind Douglass and Lilly King (2:02.60). This swim was a 0.67 seconds drop from Elendt’s previous best time of 2:03.93.

Race Video:

4
Awsi Dooger
22 seconds ago

Not surprising that her times are bunched this year and they were bunched last year. Douglass improves certain aspects. Her turnover is a little bit quicker. But there’s only so much she can change with that gliding style. The time drop projections are always wildly overstated from prelim to final. The same holds true in long course.

Ellendt swam a great race. I think Douglass sensed she was fairly close and it caused Douglass to be slightly less relaxed than normal over the final 50.

OldNotDead
48 minutes ago

King had a 2:02.90 from 2019 NCAAs, missing from the list in this article.

VA Steve
52 minutes ago

Swam it so well. She is a new standard (stroke count etc). Turns looked better too.

Yup
53 minutes ago

Somewhere, Lilly is trembling….

