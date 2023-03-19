Virginia Smashes NCAA Record in 400 Free Relay (3:05.84) to Punctuate Three-Peat

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Virginia’s quartet of Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, Maxine Parker, and Gretchen Walsh chopped almost a full second off the NCAA, American, and U.S. Open records in the 400 free relay with a 3:05.84 on Saturday night, punctuating the team’s three-peat with a relay sweep.

The Cavaliers lowered their previous record of 3:06.83 from last month’s ACC Championships. They went with a lineup change for the NCAA Championships, switching out Lexi Cuomo for Parker along with some other tweaks to the order.

Douglass led off with a 46.37 split in her final collegiate swim. Gretchen Walsh took over anchor duties (45.85) instead of leading off while her older sister, Alex, moved from the anchor to the second leg. After winning the individual 100 free race earlier in the evening (45.61), Gretchen Walsh clocked the only sub-46 split in the 400 free relay field to cap her meet. Parker posted a 47.04 after notching the highest finish of the three Virginia B-finalists in the 100 free (10th place, 47.72) a few events earlier.

Splits Comparison

The NCAA relay record was Virginia’s second of the week after breaking the 200 medley relay mark to open the meet.

400 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY — TIMED FINALS

Top 8:

Virginia (K. Douglass, A. Walsh, M. Parker, G. Walsh) — 3:05.84 (NCAA and American Record) Stanford (T. Huske, T. Ruck, A. Tang, C. Curzan) — 3:08.54 Louisville (G. Albiero, C. Regenauer, J. Dennis, E. Welch) — 3:09.57 NC State — 3:10.51 Ohio State — 3:10.52 Indiana — 3:12.39 Texas — 3:12.59 Florida — 3:12.62

Stanford earned second, touching 1.03 second ahead of third place Louisville. Torri Huske led off in 46.59, just off the 46.46 she clocked in the individual final to finish second. Next, Taylor Ruck swam 46.74, a great final NCAA swim for her. Amy Tang split 48.36, and Claire Curzan anchored in 46.85; a great split for her as well.

Louisville added .65 seconds from ACCs, but they still had plenty of room to spare as they finished almost a second ahead of NC State. Gabi Albiero posted 47.38, and then they got three 47-mid splits from the rest of their relay: Christiana Regenauer swam 47.24, Julia Dennis went 47.49, and Ella Welch brought them home in 47.46.

Indiana finished sixth out of heat three, closing out a strong championships for them. Aside from Virginia and Stanford, they were the only team in the top 8 that dropped from their seed.

Notably, both Alabama and LSU were disqualified.

FINAL FULL STANDINGS