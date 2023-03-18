2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
TOP 10 TEAMS THRU DAY 3
- Virginia – 374.5
- Texas – 272.5
- Stanford – 239
- Louisville – 191.5
- NC State – 190
- Ohio State – 170
- Florida – 146
- Tennessee – 135
- UNC-Chapel Hill – 125
- Indiana – 121
We’ve reached the final session of the 2023 Women’s DI NCAA Championships. It’s been a week of incredibly fast racing, and it looks like we’ll have another great slate of events tonight. There are finals of the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, platform diving, and the 400 free relay.
We’ll kick things off with the fastest heat of the 1650 free though, where Wisconsin’s Paige McKenna aims to defend her title. Last year, Erica Sullivan finished second out of the early heats, but now she’ll be right next to McKenna as they vie for the title. Both will have to keep an eye on Kensey McMahon, who showed she’s on great form earlier in the meet with a win in the 500 freestyle.
After rattling the American record at PAC-12s, Claire Curzan was the favorite in the 200 backstroke coming into the meet. She defended that position well in prelims and was the only swimmer to break 1:50. Phoebe Bacon has been having an excellent meet though, and Isabelle Stadden could play spoiler as well.
The 100 freestyle will be a rematch between Maggie MacNeil and Gretchen Walsh, who went head to head in the 50 freestyle, with MacNeil coming out on top. Both have had incredible swims at these championships, and aim to cap it off with another individual title. Gabi Albiero, Katharine Berkoff, and Torri Huske are lurking though, and are sure to keep things interesting.
In the 200 breast, it will be Kate Douglass versus the clock as she vies for her third individual title of the meet. Douglass has lowered her own American record twice this season and after a strong 2:02.60 in prelims looks ready to make another run at the mark.
The last individual swimming event of the session (and the meet) is the 200 fly, where last year’s champion Alex Walsh will have her hands full fending off the trio of Longhorn swimmers: Emma Sticklen, Dakota Luther, and Kelly Pash. It’s Sticklen and Luther who led the way with the top two times in prelims (1:51.71 and 1:51.91) so we’ll see whose got what left in the tank.
1650 YARD FREESTYLE — TIMED FINAL
- NCAA Record: 15:03.31 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
- Meet Record: 15:07.70 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
- American Record: 15:01.41 — Katie Ledecky, Gator Swim Club (2023)
- U.S. Open Record: 15:01.41 — Katie Ledecky, Gator Swim Club (2023)
- Pool Record: 15:15.17 — Katie Ledecky, Nation’s Capital (2013)
- 2022 Champion: Paige McKenna, Wisconsin — 15:40.84
200 YARD BACKSTROKE — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:47.24 — Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)
- Meet Record: 1:47.24 — Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)
- American Record: 1:47.16 — Regan Smith, Riptide (2019)
- U.S. Open Record: 1:47.16 — Regan Smith, Riptide (2019)
- Pool Record: 1:49.30 — Rhyan White, Alabama (2020)
- 2022 Champion: Regan Smith, Stanford — 1:47.76
100 YARD FREESTYLE — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 45.56 — Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)
- Meet Record: 45.56 — Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)
- American Record: 45.56 — Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)
- U.S. Open Record: 45.56 — Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)
- Pool Record: 46.15 — Erika Brown, Tennessee (2019)
- 2022 Champion: Gretchen Walsh, Virginia — 46.05
200 YARD BREASTSTROKE — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 2:01.87 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2022)
- Meet Record: 2:02.19 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2022)
- American Record: 2:01.43 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
- U.S. Open Record: 2:01.43 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
- Pool Record: 2:01.87 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2022)
- 2022 Champion: Kate Douglass, Virginia — 2:02.19
200 YARD BUTTERFLY — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:49.51 — Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
- Meet Record: 1:50.01 — Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
- American Record: 1:49.51 — Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
- U.S. Open Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
- 2022 Champion: Alex Walsh, Virginia (1:50.79)
PLATFORM DIVING — FINALS
- NCAA Record:
- Meet Record: 396.75 — Haley Ishimatsu, USC (2013)
- Pool Record: 377.60 — Jessica Paratto, Unattached (2012)
- 2022 Champion: Tarrin Gililand, Indiana — 372.95
400 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY — TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 3:06.83, Virginia (G. Walsh, K. Douglass, L. Cuomo, A. Walsh) — 2023
- Meet Record: 3:06.91, Virginia (K. Douglass, A. Walsh, R. Tiltmann, G. Walsh) — 2022
- American Record: 3:06.83, Virginia (G. Walsh, K. Douglass, L. Cuomo, A. Walsh) — 2023
- U.S. Open Record: 3:06.83, Virginia (G. Walsh, K. Douglass, L. Cuomo, A. Walsh) — 2023
- 2022 Champion: Virginia (K. Douglass, A. Walsh, R. Tiltmann, G. Walsh) — 3:06.91
I know a few have been throwing little snide comments here and there about underwater swimming but Gretchen Walsh’s 100 back is one of the most astounding NCAA swims I have ever seen. She looked nearly effortlessly powerful. I think her 100 free will be special, and even more than that, it bodes well for LC. I’m proud of how she handled disappointment with pure hard work and re-commitment, esp. given all the pressure on her since high school.
Watching talented athletes perform is almost always amazing. I feel like every year at NCAAs, I watch Kate Douglass swim such effortlessly fast 200 breast. And then, I forget about it for a whole year because I don’t watch her swim outside of NCAAs only to remark on her effortless power again.
Louisville has had an incredible meet, so excited for them and their future
I see SwimSwam didn’t accept my challenge of having the photo be KD and both Walsh sisters. Cowards!
Rowdy Gaines Drinking Game Rules:
Choose your own rules and amounts tonight.
However, if Rowdy mentions reaction time in the mile or acknowledges this game, finish at least 3 drinks.
I’m sorry. Rachel Stege closed her 1650 at 25.89??? I’ve never seen that kind of closing speed on the last 50 of a mile
K8 headed toward 3 individual wins with 3 NCAA/American records and 7 wins in 7 races.
Has anyone else ever pulled that off? Honest question. Katie Ledecky?
I’m greedy. Come on, give me a 1:59!!!
Very Very Very shocked to see White out of the A final.