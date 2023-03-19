Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kate Douglass on Performances at NCAA’s: “I’ve kind of left myself a little speechless”

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kate Douglass reflects on her performances this year and shares what the Virginia three-peat means to her. Douglass, a senior for Virginia, took home 7 golds; every one of her individual swims at this meet was a new NCAA record.

