Texas Freshman Lydia Jacoby Pulls Off Comeback Win in 100 Breast, Ranks 7th All-Time

Texas freshman Lydia Jacoby’s comeback win in the 100-yard breaststroke on Friday night catapulted her inside the top 10 rankings of all-time performers in the event.

The reigning Olympic gold medalist registered her “first big win since the Olympics,” clocking a 57.03 to shave .26 seconds off her NAG record from last month’s Big 12 Championships. In the process, Jacoby moved up from No. 10 to No. 7 in the all-time performer rankings.

Jacoby sat back in third place behind Texas teammate Anna Elendt and Tennessee’s Mona McSharry at the midway point of the race before blazing home in 31.10 to secure the NCAA title by just .13 seconds over McSharry (57.16).

Jacoby’s Splits Comparison, Best 100 Breast Times

2023 NCAAs 2023 Big 12s 50 Breast 26.93 27.09 100 Breast 57.03 (30.10) 57.29 (30.20)

Jacoby arrived at Texas last fall with a personal best of 58.87 that she’s already dropped nearly two seconds off of in less than a year. Tonight was her first time taking the 100 breast out sub-27 on the front half of the race.

Meanwhile, McSharry is now the eighth-fastest performer ever in the event after her runner-up finish, fittingly right behind Jacoby in the rankings. McSharry shaved .02 seconds off her previous best from last year’s NCAA Championships, improving on her fourth-place finish from last season.

Top Performers, Women’s 100-Yard Breast

100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

Meet Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

American Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

US Open Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

Pool Record: 56.64, Molly Hannis (Tennessee) – 2017

2022 Champion: Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) – 56.93

Top 8:

Defending champion Kaitlyn Dobler of USC took fourth (57.50) behind Elendt (57.29). Dobler was off her season best of 56.94 that she swam midseason.

Heather MacCausland has made big strides this season, and she showed that off here with a fifth-place finish in 57.74. She came into the meet with a personal best of 58.16, then lowered it to 58.14 in prelims before going her first sub-58 time here in finals. Over the course of the day, the senior has taken another .42 seconds off her lifetime best.