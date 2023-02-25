Lydia Jacoby Blazes 57.29 100 Breast, Breaks 17-18 NAG for 3rd Time This Season

2023 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

University of Texas freshman Lydia Jacoby clocked a new lifetime best in the 100 breast at Friday night’s Big 12 Championships, blazing a 57.29 that broke Anna Elendt‘s meet record from last year as well as Jacoby’s own girls’ 17-18 national age group (NAG) record from last month.

Jacoby, who turns 19 next week, beat Elendt (57.59) by three-tenths of a second in the 100 breast final while sneaking under her Big 12 meet record of 57.35. They rank as the third- and fourth-fastest swimmers in nation this season behind Tennessee’s Mona McSharry (57.25) and USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler (56.94).

100 breast 🤘 | Big 12 Championships Lydia Jacoby breaks her own American Age Group Record and posts the No. 3️⃣ time in the nation! #HookEm 🥇 Lydia Jacoby – 57.29 (PB)

🥈 Anna Elendt – 57.59

🥉 Channing Hanley – 1:00.48 (No. 🔟 UT performer)

5. Lindsey Hosch – 1:01.15 (PB) pic.twitter.com/dNz4ngSiXJ — Texas Women's Swimming & Diving (@TexasWSD) February 25, 2023

In the all-time girls’ 17-18 NAG rankings, Jacoby now ranks almost a half second clear of Dobler, the only other American junior to have gone sub-58 in the event.

Top 17-18 U.S. Performers, Women’s 100 Breast:

Lydia Jacoby, Texas — 57.29 (2023) Kaitlyn Dobler, USC — 57.71 (2021) Miranda Tucker, Indiana — 58.10 (2016) Zoie Hartman, Georgia — 58.27 (2019) Alexis Wenger, UVA — 58.31 (2019)

Jacoby shaved .16 seconds off her previous NAG record, a 57.45 from a dual meet against NC State in January. The Olympic gold medalist has reset her own NAG mark three times already this season, but notably, this was her slowest front half of the race among the three. Her time drop came on the back half, as the split comparison below shows:

Split Comparison: Jacoby’s 100 Breast NAGs

Jacoby – 2023 Big 12s Jacoby – 2023 Texas vs. NC State Jacoby – 2022 Minnesota Invite 50 27.09 27.02 27.07 100 57.29 (30.20) 57.45 (30.43) 57.54 (30.47)

Jacoby is now .41 seconds away from Elendt’s overall Big 12 record of 56.88 from last year’s NCAA Championships.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (IU) – 2019 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 56.88, Anna Elendt (TEX) – 2022 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 57.35, Anna Elendt (TEX) – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.10

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 59.87

Podium:

Lydia Jacoby (Texas) – 57.29 Anna Elendt (Texas) – 57.59 Channing Hanley (Texas) – 1:00.48 Mia Cheatwood (WVU) – 1:00.60 Lindsey Hosch (Texas) – 1:01.15 Gabrielle LePine (Iowa State) – 1:01.28 Claire Chahbandour (TCU) – 1:01.29 Paige Hanley (Iowa State) – 1:02.72

Jacoby and Elendt were the only two women to break a minute on Friday, with another Longhorn, sophomore Channing Hanley, taking 3rd in 1:00.48.