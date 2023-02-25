Will Modglin Snags 100 Back National HS Record From Ryan Murphy With 45.08

2023 IHSAA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 24 – 25, 2023

IU Natatorium at IUPUI Indianapolis

Indianapolis, Indiana

SCY

Live Results

Will Modglin put up a 45.08 100 backstroke during prelims at the 2023 Indiana High School Athletic Association to lower the national high school record in the event. Modglin took the record from Olympic champion Ryan Murphy who held the HS record at a 45.34 from more than a decade ago in 2012.

Modglin took out the high school state record as well, which was previously in the hands of Wyatt Davis of Carmel who hit a 45.80 in 2020. This swim for Modglin was not a new best time as swam as fast as a 45.01 earlier this season at the 2022 Speedo Winter Junior Championships.

Modglin’s performance in the prelim was incredibly dominant as he nearly out-swam #2 performer David Kovacs of BHSS who hit a 49.01.

2023 IHSAA Prelims Top 8

Will Modglin (ZION) – 45.08 David Kovacs (BHSS) – 49.01 Gannon Crosser (YORK) – 50.08 Ignatius Ruszko (SBRI) – 50.44 Whitman Horton (CRAW) – 50.66 Nicholas Plumb (CAR) – 50.70 Evan Bushong (CAFW) – 50.92 Christopher Obe (PENN) – 51.30

Having gotten just 0.02 seconds away from the 44-second range, Mogdlin will have another shot at cracking that point during finals on Saturday.

Modglin is approaching the end of his high school swimming career and will join the Texas Longhorns next season. As one of the highest-ranked recruits in the class of 2023, he will likely make an immediate impact in Austin. A 45.08 100 backstroke would make Modglin the fastest Texas man this season. At mid-seasons, Chris O’Connor was the fastest Longhorn with his 46.31. Carson Foster swam backstroke on the 400 medley at the 2023 Big 12 Championships and hit a 45.90.

During finals on Saturday Modglin will also race the 200 IM and swam a 1:46.00 for second seed in prelims.