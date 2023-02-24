2023 Ivy League Men’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

FRIDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

Scores After Day 2

Harvard – 565 Princeton – 552.5 Yale – 377.5 Columbia – 295 Brown – 272 Penn – 248 Cornell – 210 Dartmouth – 170

Harvard and Princeton are expected to be within a few points of each other at the end of Day 3. Cole Kuster of Harvard, fourth in the 1000 last year, put up the fastest time in prelims by a good measure and could add to Harvard’s 1000 free podium. The Crimson also have the top seeds in the 100 fly (Umit Gures) and 100 back (Gunner Grant) tonight. Princeton has a top seed in Raunak Khosla, who is looking to win his third career Ivy title in the 400 IM. Yale’s Noah Millard, who won the 500 free last night, will be in lane 4 of the 200 free championship final tonight, and Brown’s Jack Kelly is the top seed in the 100 breast with a new pool record of 52.08.

Men’s 1000 Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Ivy League Meet Record: 8:46.99 – Brennan Novak, Harvard (2018)

Pool Record: 8:47.78 – Brennan Novak, Harvard (2019)

Podium:

Yu Tong Wu, Columbia – 8:51.64 Cole Kuster, Harvard – 8:54.25 John Ehling, Princeton – 8:54.78 Dylan Porges, Princeton – 8:57.14 Aidan Wilson, Brown – 9:00.90 Shane Washart, Harvard – 9:01.30 Simon Lamar, Harvard – 9:03.14 Max Hardart, Brown – 9:04.68

Harvard’s Cole Kuster, who placed fourth last year, went 6 seconds better than his 2022 performance to post the top time of the afternoon heats with 8:54.25. Brown’s Aidan Wilson (9:00.09) and Max Hardart (9:04.68) finished second and third.

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Finals

Ivy League Meet Record: 44.89 – Umit Gures, Harvard (2022)

Pool Record: 45.58: Umit Gures, Harvard (2019)

NCAA A Standard: 44.82

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 45.57

Podium:

Men’s 400 Individual Medley – Finals

Ivy League Meet Record: 3:41.00 – Mark Andrew, Penn (2019)

Pool Record: 3:41.00 – Mark Andrew, Penn (2019)

NCAA A Standard: 3:39.16

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 3:43.50

Podium:

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Finals

Ivy League Meet Record: 1:30.83 – D. Farris, Harvard (2019)

Pool Record: 1:30.83 – D. Farris, Harvard (2019)

NCAA A Standard: 1:31.98

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:33.08

Podium:

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals

Ivy League Meet Record: 51.85 – Alex Evdokimov, Cornell (2018)

Pool Record: 52.08 – Jack Kelly, Brown (2022)

NCAA A Standard: 51.40

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.20

Podium:

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

Ivy League Meet Record: 44.81 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2018)

Pool Record: 45.09 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2019)

NCAA A Standard: 44.79

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 45.87

Podium:

Men’s 400 Medley Relay – Timed Final

Ivy League Meet Record:

Pool Record:

NCAA A Standard:

Podium:

Team Scores After Day 3