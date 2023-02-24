2023 Ivy League Men’s Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2022
- Prelims 11:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM
- Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center, Brown University, Providence, RI
- Defending Champions: Harvard University
- Live Results on Meet Mobile
- Daily Results PDFs posted post-session here
- Live Video (ESPN+)
- Championship Central
Scores After Day 2
- Harvard – 565
- Princeton – 552.5
- Yale – 377.5
- Columbia – 295
- Brown – 272
- Penn – 248
- Cornell – 210
- Dartmouth – 170
Harvard separated itself from Princeton on Day 2, moving into the lead by 12.5 points headed into Friday morning’s prelims session. We will see heats of the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back, followed by the preliminary round of 3-meter diving. The 1000 free distance event, which the Ivy women discontinued this year but the men still swim, will begin at 4:30 PM Eastern.
Defending champions Umit Gures of Harvard and Raunak Khosla of Princeton are top seeds in the 100 fly and 400 IM respectively, while last night’s Ivy meet record-breaker Noah Millard of Yale leads the field in the 200 free. Penn’s Matt Fallon, the 2022 runner-up to Columbia’s Demirkan Demir, comes in with the fastest time in the 100 breast, and defending champion Gunner Grant of Harvard is top seed in the 100 back.
Men’s 100 Butterfly – Prelims
- Ivy League Meet Record: 44.89 – Umit Gures, Harvard (2022)
- Pool Record: 45.58: Umit Gures, Harvard (2019)
- NCAA A Standard: 44.82
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 45.57
Top 8:
Men’s 400 Individual Medley – Prelims
- Ivy League Meet Record: 3:41.00 – Mark Andrew, Penn (2019)
- Pool Record: 3:41.00 – Mark Andrew, Penn (2019)
- NCAA A Standard: 3:39.16
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 3:43.50
Top 8:
Men’s 200 Freestyle – Prelims
- Ivy League Meet Record: 1:30.83 – D. Farris, Harvard (2019)
- Pool Record: 1:30.83 – D. Farris, Harvard (2019)
- NCAA A Standard: 1:31.98
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:33.08
Top 8:
Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Prelims
- Ivy League Meet Record: 51.85 – Alex Evdokimov, Cornell (2018)
- Pool Record: 52.46 – Alex Evdokimov, Cornell (2016)
- NCAA A Standard: 51.40
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.20
Top 8:
Men’s 100 Backstroke – Prelims
- Ivy League Meet Record: 44.81 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2018)
- Pool Record: 45.09 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2019)
- NCAA A Standard: 44.79
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 45.87
Top 8: