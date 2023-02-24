Camille Spink, Josh Howat Recap Dominant Showings At VHSL Class 6 State Championships

2023 Virginia High School League Class 6 Swimming and Diving State Championships

February 16-18, 2023

Hampton Virginia Aquaplex, Hampton, Virginia

Short Course Yards (25 Yards)

Full Meet Results (PDF)

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 VHSL Class 6 State Meet”

Battlefield High School senior Camille Spink and Lake Braddock sophomore Josh Howat put on incredible displays at the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 6 Swimming & Diving Championships over the weekend, with the two roaring to four victories apiece.

Spink completed her perfect VHSL career by winning the girls’ 50 free (22.52) and 100 free (48.52) while also anchoring both of her team’s free relays to wins, splitting 21.67 on the 200 free relay and 48.02 on the 400 free relay.

In the team race, Spink’s efforts came up just short as Yorktown prevailed by a mere four points.

Listen to Spink speak on her meet, courtesy of Dave Bell:

SPINK RACE VIDEOS

50 FREE

100 FREE

200 FREE RELAY

400 FREE RELAY

Howat powered to a new 6A State title in the boys’ 100 free, clocking 44.06, and he also matched his best time en route to victory in the 50 free (20.20).

In the relays, the sophomore anchored Lake Braddock home in 19.62 on the 200 free relay and 43.43 in the 400 free relay, pulling the team up from sixth place into first in the latter.

Listen to Howat speak post-meet below, courtesy of Dave Bell:

HOWAT RACE VIDEOS

50 FREE

100 FREE

200 FREE RELAY

400 FREE RELAY

Check out a full meet recap here.