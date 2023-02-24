2023 Big 12s Day 3 Ups/Downs: Women’s Battle For Second Intensifies

2023 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

In the Big 12, swimmers in the ‘C’ or “Bonus” final don’t score, which is different from other Power Five conferences.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES – THRU DAY 2

Texas – 386 TCU – 202 Iowa State – 193 West Virginia – 179 Kansas – 152

MEN’S TEAM SCORES – THRU DAY 2

Texas – 471 TCU – 320 West Virginia – 179

DAY 3 UPS/DOWNS – WOMEN

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

Women All 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back Texas 14/1 4/1 2/0 3/0 4/0 1/0 Iowa State 8/8 1/3 2/1 0/2 2/1 3/1 Kansas 7/10 2/1 2/3 1/2 0/2 2/2 TCU 6/9 1/1 1/3 2/2 1/1 1/2 West Virginia 5/8 0/2 1/1 2/2 1/2 1/1

Note that exhibition swimmers have been excluded from the data.

The University of Texas women put 14 swimmers through to ‘A’ finals on Day 3 of the Big 12 Championships, including putting four up into the big heat in both the 100 fly and 100 breast.

Entering the day, the team race between TCU and Iowa State for second was razor-thin, separated by just nine points, but it was the Hawkeyes who had the better prelim performance as they went 8/8, compared to the Horned Frogs’ 6/9.

DAY 3 UPS/DOWNS – MEN

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

Men All 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back TCU 15/4 3/2 4/0 2/0 3/1 3/1 Texas 13/3 2/3 3/0 3/0 3/0 2/0 West Virginia 11/7 3/3 1/0 2/0 2/3 3/1

Due to Texas having several swimmers racing as exhibition, TCU actually put more swimmers through to the ‘A’ finals than the Longhorns, going 15/4 compared to Texas’ 13/3.

Although the Horned Frogs’ total gives it a good boost over West Virginia, they are already well clear of the Mountaineers in the team race as the three squads appear to be locked in their finishing positions already, barring something drastic.