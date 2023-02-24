2023 Men’s Ivy Championships Day 3 Up/Mid/Down: Columbia, Yale Making Moves

Columbia and Yale had big mornings on Day 3 of the 2023 Men’s Ivy League Championships, outscoring the psych sheet by 37.5 and 24.5 points, respectively. Columbia landed 23 finals spots, including 5 in the A finals. Penn had some big misses and it looks like it will be very difficult to regain their pre-meet spot of #3 in the rankings. In fact, the Quakers look like they might even cede fourth place to Columbia.
Harvard and Princeton are still battling for supremacy at the top. Harvard placed 9 swimmers in A finals, plus another three in the fastest heat of the 1000 free, while Princeton earned 10 A slots plus 3 in the 1000. Yale will have 18 finalists, including six in the top-8 of their respective events.
Men’s Ups/Mids/Downs – Day 3 (Including 1000 free seedings)
