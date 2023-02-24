2023 Men’s Ivy Championships Day 3 Up/Mid/Down: Columbia, Yale Making Moves

2023 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

1000 FREE HEAT SHEETS

FRIDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

Columbia and Yale had big mornings on Day 3 of the 2023 Men’s Ivy League Championships, outscoring the psych sheet by 37.5 and 24.5 points, respectively. Columbia landed 23 finals spots, including 5 in the A finals. Penn had some big misses and it looks like it will be very difficult to regain their pre-meet spot of #3 in the rankings. In fact, the Quakers look like they might even cede fourth place to Columbia.

Harvard and Princeton are still battling for supremacy at the top. Harvard placed 9 swimmers in A finals, plus another three in the fastest heat of the 1000 free, while Princeton earned 10 A slots plus 3 in the 1000. Yale will have 18 finalists, including six in the top-8 of their respective events.

Men’s Ups/Mids/Downs – Day 3 (Including 1000 free seedings)

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 3 9 7 18 Columbia 5 9 9 23 Cornell 4 7 7 15 Dartmouth 0 1 5 11 Harvard 12 5 1 18 Penn 5 7 5 19 Princeton 13 5 0 18 Yale 6 5 7 18

1000 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 0 4 2 6 Columbia 1 0 0 1 Cornell 0 1 1 2 Dartmouth 0 0 1 1 Harvard 3 1 0 4 Penn 0 2 0 2 Princeton 3 0 0 3 Yale 1 0 2 3

100 Fly

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 0 0 1 1 Columbia 1 2 3 6 Cornell 0 3 1 4 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 Harvard 2 1 0 3 Penn 1 1 1 3 Princeton 2 1 0 3 Yale 2 0 2 4

400 IM

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 2 0 2 4 Columbia 0 3 0 3 Cornell 1 0 0 1 Dartmouth 0 0 1 1 Harvard 0 0 0 0 Penn 2 1 0 3 Princeton 3 1 0 4 Yale 0 3 0 3

200 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 0 2 1 3 Columbia 0 1 1 2 Cornell 0 1 2 3 Dartmouth 0 1 1 2 Harvard 3 2 0 5 Penn 0 0 1 1 Princeton 3 1 0 4 Yale 2 0 2 4

100 Breast

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 2 0 3 Columbia 2 1 3 6 Cornell 2 0 1 3 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 Harvard 1 1 1 3 Penn 1 1 3 5 Princeton 0 2 0 2 Yale 1 1 0 2

100 Back

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 0 1 1 2 Columbia 1 2 2 5 Cornell 1 2 2 5 Dartmouth 0 0 2 2 Harvard 3 0 0 3 Penn 1 2 0 3 Princeton 2 0 0 2 Yale 0 1 1 2

Scores After Day 2