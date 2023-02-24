Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Men’s Ivy Championships Day 3 Up/Mid/Down: Columbia, Yale Making Moves

2023 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

Columbia and Yale had big mornings on Day 3 of the 2023 Men’s Ivy League Championships, outscoring the psych sheet by 37.5 and 24.5 points, respectively. Columbia landed 23 finals spots, including 5 in the A finals. Penn had some big misses and it looks like it will be very difficult to regain their pre-meet spot of #3 in the rankings. In fact, the Quakers look like they might even cede fourth place to Columbia.

Harvard and Princeton are still battling for supremacy at the top. Harvard placed 9 swimmers in A finals, plus another three in the fastest heat of the 1000 free, while Princeton earned 10 A slots plus 3 in the 1000. Yale will have 18 finalists, including six in the top-8 of their respective events.

Men’s Ups/Mids/Downs – Day 3 (Including 1000 free seedings)

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 3 9 7 18
Columbia 5 9 9 23
Cornell 4 7 7 15
Dartmouth 0 1 5 11
Harvard 12 5 1 18
Penn 5 7 5 19
Princeton 13 5 0 18
Yale 6 5 7 18

1000 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 0 4 2 6
Columbia 1 0 0 1
Cornell 0 1 1 2
Dartmouth 0 0 1 1
Harvard 3 1 0 4
Penn 0 2 0 2
Princeton 3 0 0 3
Yale 1 0 2 3

100 Fly

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 0 0 1 1
Columbia 1 2 3 6
Cornell 0 3 1 4
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0
Harvard 2 1 0 3
Penn 1 1 1 3
Princeton 2 1 0 3
Yale 2 0 2 4

400 IM

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 2 0 2 4
Columbia 0 3 0 3
Cornell 1 0 0 1
Dartmouth 0 0 1 1
Harvard 0 0 0 0
Penn 2 1 0 3
Princeton 3 1 0 4
Yale 0 3 0 3

200 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 0 2 1 3
Columbia 0 1 1 2
Cornell 0 1 2 3
Dartmouth 0 1 1 2
Harvard 3 2 0 5
Penn 0 0 1 1
Princeton 3 1 0 4
Yale 2 0 2 4

100 Breast

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 1 2 0 3
Columbia 2 1 3 6
Cornell 2 0 1 3
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0
Harvard 1 1 1 3
Penn 1 1 3 5
Princeton 0 2 0 2
Yale 1 1 0 2

100 Back

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 0 1 1 2
Columbia 1 2 2 5
Cornell 1 2 2 5
Dartmouth 0 0 2 2
Harvard 3 0 0 3
Penn 1 2 0 3
Princeton 2 0 0 2
Yale 0 1 1 2

Scores After Day 2

  1. Harvard – 565
  2. Princeton – 552.5
  3. Yale – 377.5
  4. Columbia – 295
  5. Brown – 272
  6. Penn – 248
  7. Cornell – 210
  8. Dartmouth – 170

0
