2023 Ivy League Men’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 MEN’S IVY LEAGUE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 1 – Updated

  1. Harvard / Princeton – 120
  3. Yale/Columbia – 106
  5. Brown / Cornell – 100
  7. Penn – 94
  8. Dartmouth – 90

The second night of finals from the 2023 Ivy League Men’s Championships promises to be an exciting one as the Harvard Crimson and Princeton Tigers come in tied atop the team standings with 120 points.

However, some controversial disqualifications from last night’s relays have apparently been overturned resulting in adjusted point totals for the rest of the teams. The updated scores are reflected above, and you can read more about it here.

Yale’s Noah Millard claimed the top seed this morning in the 500 free, while Princeton’s Raunak Khosla leads the 200 IM and Harvard’s Marcus Holmquist heads up the 50 free.

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • Ivy League Record: 4:13.34 – Brennan Novak, Harvard (2018)
  • Pool Record: 4:13.34 – Brennan Novak, Harvard (2018)
  • NCAA A Standard: 4:11.40
  • 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.96

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

  • Ivy League Record: 1:41.88 – Raunak Khosla, Princeton (2022)
  • Pool Record: 1:42.80 – Raunak Khosla, Princeton (2019)
  • NCAA A Standard: 1:41.22
  • 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:43.36

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • Ivy League Record: 18.90 – Alex Righi, Yale (2009)
  • Pool Record: 19.37 – En-Wei Hu-Van Wright, Princeton (2016)
  • NCAA A Standard: 18.88
  • 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 19.28

MEN’S 1-METER DIVING – FINAL

  • Ivy League Record: 398.25 – Jonathan Suckow, Columbia (2022)

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINAL

  • Ivy League Record: 1:15.88, Harvard (2022)
  • Pool Record:
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.80

1
yay
25 minutes ago

All relay dq's from last night have been overturned

0
0
Reply

