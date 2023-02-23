2023 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 2 Ups/Mids/Downs

2023 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Team Scores Thru Day 1

Stanford / Cal – 120 – USC – 106 Arizona State – 104 UCLA – 102 Arizona – 96 Washington State – 92 Utah – 44

Thursday morning was a dominant first prelims session for Stanford, who has a total of 10 ‘A’ finalists tonight, and Cal, who has five.

The first event of the night will be the 500 free, a battle between only Stanford, Cal, and ASU in the ‘A’ final. Nearly half of Stanford’s ‘A’ finalists are in this heat, led by sophomore Aurora Roghair who is ranked second. Cal has two swimmers in the heat including top seed Ayla Spitz while ASU has two swimmers led by third seed Lindsay Looney.

ASU women had a strong showing this morning, totaling 11 finalists which is more finalists than they had at this point last year. There will be a SunDevil in each finals heat of the 200 IM, including freshman Ieva Maluka who is ranked eighth in the ‘A’ final.

Big moves were made by Washington State who only had two finalists in this session last year and have four going into tonight’s session. Three of those swimmers are in the 500 ‘C’ final, led by sophomore Noelle Harvey who is ranked 17th.

USC women are looking solid and are in a similar place to where they were at this point last year, as are Utah and UCLA.

Based on our projected scoring of these ups/mids/downs, there shouldn’t be too much movement in team scores tonight. Stanford looks to expand their lead slightly while Cal is projected to increase the gap between second and third place. After their strong performance this morning, Washington State looks to pass Arizona for sixth place.

Day 2 Ups/Downs

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

All 1-Meter Diving 500 free 200 IM 50 free Stanford 10/4/3 0/0/0 4/1/2 3/1/0 3/2/1 Cal 5/8/4 0/0/0 2/3/1 2/1/1 1/4/2 USC 4/5/2 0/0/0 0/1/0 2/2/1 2/2/1 Arizona State 3/3/5 0/0/0 2/1/1 1/2/3 0/0/1 UCLA 2/3/3 0/0/0 0/2/0 0/1/1 2/0/2 Utah 0/1/2 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/1/1 0/0/0 Washington State 0/0/4 0/0/0 0/0/3 0/0/1 0/0/0 Arizona 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/1

Scored Prelims

Stanford: 316.0 Cal: 283.5 USC: 197.5 Arizona State: 140.0 UCLA: 111.5 Utah: 18.0 Washington State: 16.0 Arizona: 3.5

Scored Prelims + Actual