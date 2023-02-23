Ivy League Overturns All Relay Disqualifications from Wednesday Night

2023 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

The Ivy League announced that it had overturned all the disqualifications from Wednesday night’s finals session.

“The disqualifications from Wednesday’s evening session were overturned by the championship head official due to likely system malfunctions from the relay takeoff pads.

“The change occurred following the meet committee’s decision to remove the usage of the relay takeoff pads for the remainder of the championship. Despite the relay takeoff pads passing the manufacturer’s testing protocols, the meet committee shared concern regarding inaccurate readings which ultimately led to its decision.”

On Wednesday night, during the timed finals of the 200 medley relay, Penn was disqualified for an early takeoff. One event later, Penn, Cornell, and Dartmouth were all disqualified in the 800 free relay. As eye-raising as those results were, the relay takeoff pads showed even more early departures – as many as ten – leading to concern about the accuracy of the pads.

The controversy continued during Thursday morning’s prelims session, with too-fast reaction times showing up uniformly in the results. After a formal protest was lodged, the meet committee met again at 4:00 PM before finals to make a pronouncement. Their decision to remove the relay takeoff pads for the rest of the championship and to reinstate the disqualified relays from Wednesday night means that the team scores have been updated as follows:

Team Scores After Day 1