Reaction Time Equipment Issues Continue on Thursday Morning at Ivy League Championships

2023 MEN’S IVY LEAGUE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After multiple controversial relay disqualifications on Wednesday evening in Providence, the issue has escalated on Thursday morning.

Several meetings of the Meet Committee, with the conference office getting involved, have yielded no changes to Wednesday’s results. That is in spite of there being 10 reaction times that were in the negative from Wednesday’s two relays (though only four were called for DQs).

Concerns grew on Thursday morning when the reaction times recorded on flat-starts registered as impossibly fast. The fastest starters in the world usually record reaction times in the .5-.6 second range; Ivy League results recorded dozens of reaction times faster than that, with some as low as +.22 and +.28.

The league has not released the full RJP results from Wednesday evening’s session, and have asked teams (which are entitled to them by ruled after disqualifications) not to do so either. photographs of the results obtained by SwimSwam, though, show that there were even more negative reaction times than those that were called.

Yale had two early departures measured on their 200 medley relay, including one that by NCAA rule should have been an automatic disqualification – which was not called. Cornell had a -.37 reaction time as measured by the relay judging pad, which would be painfully obvious to the naked eye.

The results show a -.28 reaction time for the anchor of the Dartmouth 800 free relay, who was called for a disqualification, in spite of a video seeming to show that he was clearly safe on the exchange. A reaction time registering at -.28 would require dual confirmation by officials under NCAA rules.

Penn’s disqualified 800 free relay was registered at a -.02. In every timing system that SwimSwam is aware of, the “set point” (aka the point at which a swimmer can still be in contact with the block but not creating enough pressure to register) is more than that, so a -.02 reaction should have been legal, without the ability for officials to call it as a disqualification, barring evidence of an equipment malfuncation.

One formal protest was filed after prelims on Thursday morning, and the meet committee is meeting again at 4:00 PM before finals.