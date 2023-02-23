Controversial Relay DQs Reshape The Team Battle At Day One Of Ivy League Championships

2023 MEN’S IVY LEAGUE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On day one of the 2023 Men’s Ivy League Championships, a whopping four relays were DQed—Penn in the 200 medley relay, and Penn, Columbia, and Dartmouth in the 800 free relay. While the reasons for these DQs have not been made known publicly yet, their detrimental effects have already been showing.

First off, Penn is currently sitting at the bottom of the standings, with zero points. Columbia and Dartmouth, who both got DQed solely in the 800 free relay, are in sixth and seventh respectively.

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 1

Harvard / Princeton – 120 – Yale – 106 Brown / Cornell – 100 – Columbia – 54 Dartmouth – 46 Penn – 0

Surely enough, it’s only day one, so there are going to be plenty of opportunities for Penn, Columbia, and Dartmouth to catch up and earn points. But there’s no denying that these DQs will change the team battle of this meet dramatically. Just from last year, Penn beat Brown for third by 90 points and Brown beat Columbia by 57 points. In other words, the 50 or so relay points lost from a DQ could move a team down one, or even two, places in a close meet.

These DQs obviously are going to hurt Penn the most. They touched 5th in the 200 medley relay and 7th in the 800 free relay. Had they not been DQed, they would have earned 94 points. So now, with the 90-point gap between Penn and Brown from last year essentially being erased, the Quakers are in a much more precarious position, and will have work to do to make up for their night one losses.

What Team Scores Would Have Been, Without the DQs

Team – HYPOTHETICAL 200 medley relay points 800 free relay points Total Hypothetical Points 1 Harvard 64 56 120 1 Princeton 56 64 120 3 Yale 52 54 106 3 Columbia 54 52 106 5 Cornell 48 48 96 5 Brown 46 50 96 7 Penn 50 44 94 8 Dartmouth 44 46 90

There was some relay DQ controversy at last week’s Ivy League Women’s Championship meet as well. The Dartmouth women, for example, had two DQ’ed relays, including one where the touchpad registered +.14 for the disqualified swimmer.

While the Ivy League included information on who left early and reaction times in last week’s results, after that controversial call, the information has been removed from the men’s results.

Update: Dartmouth DQ Questionable?

Below is a screenshot of the Dartmouth men’s 800 free relay exchange that was called for a DQ. The swimmer in the water is clearly on the wall and the swimmer on the block is still clearly on the block. In fact, it doesn’t even look like a particularly-fast exchange.

In this case, the RJP did register a negative reaction time, indicating that there might be a problem with the equipment.

(click to enlarge)