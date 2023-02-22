Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Ivy League Men’s Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

  • Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2022
  • Prelims 11:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM
  • Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center, Brown University, Providence, RI
  • Defending Champions: Harvard University
  • Live Results
  • Live Video (ESPN+)
  • Championship Central

Men’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Final

  • Ivy League Record: 1:24.00 – Harvard (2022)
  • Pool Record: 1:24.33 – Harvard (2019)
  • NCAA A Standard: 1:23.76

Podium:

  1. Harvard – 1:23.79
  2. Princeton – 1:24.98
  3. Columbia – 1:25.53
  4. Yale – 1:25.62
  5. Cornell – 1:27.25
  6. Brown – 1:27.32
  7. Dartmouth – 1:29.38

DQ – Penn

Harvard kicked off Day 1 with a new Ivy League, Harvard program, and Katherine Moran Coleman pool record in the 200 medley relay, clocking a 1:23.79 to beat Princeton by 1.2 seconds. Anthony Rincon put the Crimson well into the lead on the backstroke leadoff leg with his 21.78. Jared Simpson followed with a 23.23 breaststroke, while Umit Gures went 19.80 on the butterfly. Ryan Linnihan brought them home with 18.98 on the freestyle, as the Harvard quartet beat their 2022 version by .25.

Princeton set a school record with their second-place finish of 1:24.98. Tyler Hong (22.16 on backstroke), Kael Mlinek (23.19 on breast), Conor McKenna (20.70 on fly), and Brett Feyerick (freestyle anchor) contributed to the Tiger effort.

Columbia came in third, edging Yale by .09, with legs from Andy Huang (22.18), Demirkan Demir (23.42), Brian Lee (20.73), and Zion James (19.20).

Men’s 800 Freestyle Relay – Timed Final

  • Ivy League Record: 6:15.38 – Harvard (2019)
  • NCAA A Standard: 6:16.02

Podium:

  1. Princeton – 6:16.77
  2. Harvard – 6:18.42
  3. Yale – 6:21.93
  4. Brown – 6:28.69
  5. Cornell – 6:28.71

DQs – It has been confirmed that Penn, Columbia, and Dartmouth were DQd.

 

 

Team Scores After Day 1

  1. Harvard / Princeton – 120
  3. Yale – 106
  4. Brown / Cornell – 100
  6. Columbia – 54
  7. Dartmouth – 46
  8. Penn – 0

 

 

8
Snarky
14 minutes ago

Penn with zero points after day 1? Ouch.

4
0
Reply
YourLocalD3Swimmer
14 minutes ago

Freshman Adam Wu from Columbia was 1:33.9 on the leadoff before the DQ. Under the Columbia team record of 1:34.0 but unfortunately does not count

2
0
Reply
thezwimmer
Reply to  YourLocalD3Swimmer
4 seconds ago

As long as Wu was not the cause of the DQ, his time should stand according to USA Swimming rules

0
0
Reply
speedy
22 minutes ago

What are these dqs lol

3
0
Reply
Demarrit Steenbergen
Reply to  speedy
12 minutes ago

Probably false starts

Last edited 12 minutes ago by Demarrit Steenbergen
1
0
Reply
Jury duty
24 minutes ago

Overzealous officials or bad relay takeoffs? Did they DQ almost half the field in the 8 free relay?

6
0
Reply
Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
Reply to  Jury duty
19 minutes ago

No but actually… were the officials just super goofy. It’ll be crazy if Penn actually dq in BOTH 2 med and 8 fr. Pretty sure they were predicted to be 3rd this year

Last edited 18 minutes ago by Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
6
0
Reply
Demarrit Steenbergen
Reply to  Jury duty
11 minutes ago

We must wait until the results are published but they might have an early takeoff detection system like most big NCAA meets do

1
0
Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

