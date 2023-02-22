2023 Ivy League Men’s Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2022
- Prelims 11:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM
- Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center, Brown University, Providence, RI
- Defending Champions: Harvard University
- Live Results
- Live Video (ESPN+)
- Championship Central
Men’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Final
- Ivy League Record: 1:24.00 – Harvard (2022)
- Pool Record: 1:24.33 – Harvard (2019)
- NCAA A Standard: 1:23.76
Podium:
- Harvard – 1:23.79
- Princeton – 1:24.98
- Columbia – 1:25.53
- Yale – 1:25.62
- Cornell – 1:27.25
- Brown – 1:27.32
- Dartmouth – 1:29.38
DQ – Penn
Harvard kicked off Day 1 with a new Ivy League, Harvard program, and Katherine Moran Coleman pool record in the 200 medley relay, clocking a 1:23.79 to beat Princeton by 1.2 seconds. Anthony Rincon put the Crimson well into the lead on the backstroke leadoff leg with his 21.78. Jared Simpson followed with a 23.23 breaststroke, while Umit Gures went 19.80 on the butterfly. Ryan Linnihan brought them home with 18.98 on the freestyle, as the Harvard quartet beat their 2022 version by .25.
Princeton set a school record with their second-place finish of 1:24.98. Tyler Hong (22.16 on backstroke), Kael Mlinek (23.19 on breast), Conor McKenna (20.70 on fly), and Brett Feyerick (freestyle anchor) contributed to the Tiger effort.
Columbia came in third, edging Yale by .09, with legs from Andy Huang (22.18), Demirkan Demir (23.42), Brian Lee (20.73), and Zion James (19.20).
Men’s 800 Freestyle Relay – Timed Final
- Ivy League Record: 6:15.38 – Harvard (2019)
- NCAA A Standard: 6:16.02
Podium:
- Princeton – 6:16.77
- Harvard – 6:18.42
- Yale – 6:21.93
- Brown – 6:28.69
- Cornell – 6:28.71
DQs – It has been confirmed that Penn, Columbia, and Dartmouth were DQd.
Team Scores After Day 1
- Harvard / Princeton – 120
- –
- Yale – 106
- Brown / Cornell – 100
- –
- Columbia – 54
- Dartmouth – 46
- Penn – 0
Penn with zero points after day 1? Ouch.
Freshman Adam Wu from Columbia was 1:33.9 on the leadoff before the DQ. Under the Columbia team record of 1:34.0 but unfortunately does not count
As long as Wu was not the cause of the DQ, his time should stand according to USA Swimming rules
What are these dqs lol
Probably false starts
Overzealous officials or bad relay takeoffs? Did they DQ almost half the field in the 8 free relay?
No but actually… were the officials just super goofy. It’ll be crazy if Penn actually dq in BOTH 2 med and 8 fr. Pretty sure they were predicted to be 3rd this year
We must wait until the results are published but they might have an early takeoff detection system like most big NCAA meets do