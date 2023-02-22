2023 Ivy League Men’s Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2022

Prelims 11:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM

Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center, Brown University, Providence, RI

Defending Champions: Harvard University

WEDNESDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

Men’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Final

Ivy League Record: 1:24.00 – Harvard (2022)

Pool Record: 1:24.33 – Harvard (2019)

NCAA A Standard: 1:23.76

Podium:

Harvard – 1:23.79 Princeton – 1:24.98 Columbia – 1:25.53 Yale – 1:25.62 Cornell – 1:27.25 Brown – 1:27.32 Dartmouth – 1:29.38

DQ – Penn

Harvard kicked off Day 1 with a new Ivy League, Harvard program, and Katherine Moran Coleman pool record in the 200 medley relay, clocking a 1:23.79 to beat Princeton by 1.2 seconds. Anthony Rincon put the Crimson well into the lead on the backstroke leadoff leg with his 21.78. Jared Simpson followed with a 23.23 breaststroke, while Umit Gures went 19.80 on the butterfly. Ryan Linnihan brought them home with 18.98 on the freestyle, as the Harvard quartet beat their 2022 version by .25.

Princeton set a school record with their second-place finish of 1:24.98. Tyler Hong (22.16 on backstroke), Kael Mlinek (23.19 on breast), Conor McKenna (20.70 on fly), and Brett Feyerick (freestyle anchor) contributed to the Tiger effort.

Columbia came in third, edging Yale by .09, with legs from Andy Huang (22.18), Demirkan Demir (23.42), Brian Lee (20.73), and Zion James (19.20).

Men’s 800 Freestyle Relay – Timed Final

Ivy League Record: 6:15.38 – Harvard (2019)

NCAA A Standard: 6:16.02

Podium:

Princeton – 6:16.77 Harvard – 6:18.42 Yale – 6:21.93 Brown – 6:28.69 Cornell – 6:28.71

DQs – It has been confirmed that Penn, Columbia, and Dartmouth were DQd.

Team Scores After Day 1