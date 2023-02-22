Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Three Meet Records, Two Sub-23 Breast Splits, Highlight Day 1 of 2023 CAA Championships

by Robert Gibbs

February 22nd, 2023 College, News, Previews & Recaps

2023 CAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 CAA Swimming & Diving Championship got underway tonight with a couple of new looks. Two new teams are competing this year, with the addition of Monmouth and Stony Brook (women only). The meet is also being held in a new location, the Hampton Aquaplex, which opened late last year.

It didn’t long for records to go down, as the William & Mary women knocked the better part of a second off of the meet and conference records with a 1:38.53 in the 200 medley relay. Kat Vanbourgondien led off in 25.42. Ellie Scherer had the fastest breast split in the field with a 27.62, Sophia Heilen split 23.56 on fly, and Katie Stevenson brought it home in 21.93.

The Tribe won by over a second, but there was a tight battle for 2nd behind them. Towson got off to a fast start with a 24.93 leadoff from Ally Frame, and they maintained that lead into the anchor leg. But UNCW’s Sarah Olson threw down a 21.84, the fastest free split in the field, to push pass Towson and Northeastern, to touch in 1:39.62. Towson (1:39.62) and Northwestern (1:39.95) finished 3rd and 4th.

Splits don’t appear to be appearing correctly for the 800 free relay, but Delaware won in 7:12.05, followed by UNCW (7:15.17) and W&M (7:15.52).

Meet and conference records also went down on the men’s side, with a pair of teams recording 22-mid breaststroke splits while getting under the previous records in the 200 medley relay.

Delaware’s Gavin Currie staked an early lead with a 21.49 leadoff leg, then Toni Sabev blasted a 22.63 breast split. His brother Simeon Sabev split 21.19 on fly, before freshman Matvei Namakonov anchored in 19.61. The combined time of 1:24.92 knocked six-tenths of a second off of the previous record of 1:25.52, set by William & Mary in 2020.

Towson was also under the previous meet record at 1:25.17 thanks largely to a 22.54 breast split from Brian Benzing. The CAA has had it moments as a strong mid-major conference, but it’s still amazing that the conference had two of the fastest breaststroke splits ever tonight. We got a look at some race video, and while it’s tough to tell from the angle and clarity, it appears both splits were recorded accurately.

UNCW took 3rd in 1:25.69, highlighted by a 20.13 fly leg from Henderson Louviere.

The Seahawks won the 800 free in 6:23.97, shattering the previous meet record of 6:26.86, again set by W&M in 2020. Towson took 2nd in 6:27.66, while Drexel and Delaware tied at 6:33.96.

In between the relays, UNCW swept the top two spots in men’s 1m diving event, as Ethan Badrian (343.16) and Nicholas Newis (309.50) finished 1st and 2nd.

Scores Through Day 1

Women:

  1. William & Mary – 72
  2. Delaware/UNCW – 68
  3. (tie)
  4. Northeastern – 60
  5. Towson – 58
  6. Drexel – 54
  7. Monmouth/Stony Brook – 46
  8. (tie)

Men:

  1. UNCW – 124
  2. Towson – 101
  3. Delaware – 98
  4. Drexel – 94
  5. William & Mary – 56
  6. Monmouth – 52

