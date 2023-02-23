Are relays worth too many points at conference championship meets?

They might be, at least until the relay disqualification technology becomes reliable enough to give confidence that it’s accurate.

Wednesday’s Ivy League Men’s Championships finals session was a bloodbath, with 4 relays being disqualified in two events. That includes both of Penn’s relays, costing them more than 90 points. Dartmouth disqualified two women’s relays at last week’s Ivy League Championship meet, and one again on Wednesday – where pictographic evidence seems to show a clearly-safe start.

There have been several other instances on social media this week where coaches have posted pictures of supposed early departures in relays, that the pictures seem to clearly show aren’t.

And I get it. The technology isn’t quite there yet, and not all conferences have the resources of the big conferences like the SEC to bring in the official Omega camera system to overturn relay disqualifications. Video and picture manipulation these days is so abundant that it’s hard to accept anything besides official cameras of record (plus, all teams need to be treated equally by any system allowed to overturn DQs, so you can’t just rely on one parent having camera footage of their kid’s team). Officials aren’t perfect, and they’re never going to be perfect. They should be well-trained, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to be perfect.

But until such a time when we can be perfect, we should mitigate the potential damage from a bad relay DQ call.

How Can We Do That?

Reduce the number of points that relays are worth at conference championship meets.

I know that on the surface that seems scary. But here’s the problem with relay scoring at conference championship meets: many conference championships these days score three finals, an A, a B, and a C. With top-24 scoring, that means every relay is scoring at a conference championship meet, with the top team scoring 64 points, and the bottom team scoring usually somewhere between 34 and 44 points, depending on the size of the conference.

That means that a team that would have finished 3rd could be disadvantaged by as many as 50 points for an incorrect call.

Ultimately, the raw point values of relays only matter when determining the punitiveness of a disqualification. So long as the the point differentials are the same, and every relay scores, it doesn’t matter if the first-place relay is worth 1,000 points or 30 points.

Relays, ultimately, don’t usually have a deciding impact on the outcome of conference championship meets. They do sometimes, like last week’s Patriot League Championships. But most of the time, they don’t. The occasion when relays most-consistently impact conference outcomes is when there are disqualifications.

There is a fair philosophy that relay DQs should be heavily-punitive. Swimming is a sport that generally relies on heavy-handed penalties for infractions. But should early-departures be so heavily penalized when we can’t seem to call them correctly at every level?

Yes, there are officiating mistakes in all sports. It happens. But few objective violations are as punitive as a swimming early departure is. A call that can be made with 100% accuracy, but so often seems to not be, should not have so much weight until it can be called correctly with more consistency.