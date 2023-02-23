2023 Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 MEN’S BIG TEN SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Indiana, Ohio State, and Michigan are in prime position to separate themselves from the rest of the field at the 2023 Men’s Big Ten Championships on Thursday night. Of the 32 ‘A’ finalists tonight, our top three teams have 25 of them.

SCORES THROUGH DAY 1

Ohio State / Indiana – 118 (tie) Michigan – 112 Purdue/Minnesota/Wisconsin – 100 (tie) (tie) Northwestern – 92 Penn State – 88

Tonight’s session will begin with the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free before a break from pool action for the 1-meter diving finals. The evening will conclude with timed finals of the 400 medley relay.

The first showdown of the night should be a fun one as top 500 free qualifier Bar Soloveychik of Minnesota aims to steal the crown from defending champion Jake Newmark of Wisconsin.

In the 200 IM, Indiana’s Luke Barr (1:43.14) and Purdue’s Nick Sherman (1:43.24) were separated by just a tenth of a second during prelims this morning.

And in the 50 free, Indiana’s Van Mathias blew away his lifetime best this morning (19.16) to claim the top seed for what could be a wide open race against Michigan’s Bence Szabados (19.19), Ohio State’s Ruslan Gaziev (19.24), and Michigan’s Cam Peel (19.24).

500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Meet Record: 4:09.29, Felix Auboeck (2018)

Pool Record: 4:12.52, Conner Jaeger (2014)

2022 Champion: Jake Newmark (Wisconsin) – 4:12.43

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.40

2022 NCAA Invite: 4:14.96

Top 8:

Wisconsin junior Jake Newmark defended his title with a time of 4:12.96, holding off top qualifier Bar Soloveychik of Minnesota (4:14.45) by about a second and a half. Newmark was about half a second slower than his winning time from last year (4:12.43) and about a second and a half behind the NCAA ‘A’ cut this year.

Ohio State junior Charlie Clark rounded out the podium in third place with a 4:15.35, while Michigan sophomore Eduardo Moraes was slightly off his personal-best 4:17.38 from prelims. The Buckeyes boasted the most swimmers in this A-final courtesy of Clark, Mason Edmund (4:18.63) and Sam Campbell (4:22.21).

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

Meet Record: 1:41.05, Vini Lanza (2019)

Pool Record: 1:41.14, Kyle Whitaker (2014)

2022 Champion: Gal Groumi (Michigan) – 1:41.54

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.22

2022 NCAA Invite: 1:43.36

Top 8:

50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Meet Record: 18.69, Bowe Becker (2019)

Pool Record: 19.05, Derek Toomey (2014)

2022 Champion: Hunter Armstrong (Ohio State) – 18.93

(Ohio State) – 18.93 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.88

2022 NCAA Invite: 19.28

Top 8:

1-METER DIVING – FINALS

Meet Record: 493.60, Michael Hixon (2018)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 300

Top 8:

400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:59.22, Texas – 2017 NCAA Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:04.96

Top 8: